/CJP leaders end hunger strike after civil society appeal; student protest to continue as Parliament session begins

Three office-bearers of the All India Students' Association (AISA) on Monday ended their indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar after a delegation of prominent civil society members and Opposition leaders urged them to adopt a new course for their campaign. However, the student movement against examination irregularities and in favour of higher education reforms will continue.
The hunger strike, launched as part of nationwide protests demanding accountability in examinations and wider reforms in higher education, concluded after veteran actor Shabana Azmi, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and actor-activist Prakash Raj offered water to the fasting student leaders.
The delegation also included activist Yogendra Yadav, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, and CPI(M) MP Amra Ram.
Addressing the students, the visiting leaders praised their determination but urged them to take the campaign forward through broader public and political engagement. Manoj Jha assured the protesters that Opposition parties would raise concerns over examination accountability and institutional reforms during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.
Accepting the appeal, AISA leaders announced that while the indefinite fast had ended, the movement itself would continue through demonstrations across the country and by pursuing the issues in Parliament.
Meanwhile, education reformer Sonam Wangchuk wrote to the Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital seeking permission to be discharged so that he could join the march to Parliament.
In his letter submitted on Monday morning, Wangchuk said his health indicators had stabilised and requested approval to leave the hospital to participate in the demonstration being held on the opening day of the Monsoon Session.
The protest movement continues to press for greater transparency in public examinations, institutional accountability, and reforms aimed at strengthening the higher education system.
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