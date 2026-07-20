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  • /CJP leaders end hunger strike after civil society appeal; student protest to continue as Parliament session begins

CJP leaders end hunger strike after civil society appeal; student protest to continue as Parliament session begins

The hunger strike, launched as part of nationwide protests demanding accountability in examinations and wider reforms in higher education, concluded after veteran actor Shabana Azmi, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and actor-activist Prakash Raj offered water to the fasting student leaders.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 03:31 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
CJP leaders end hunger strike after civil society appeal; student protest to continue as Parliament session begins
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Screen grab from the video viral on X

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