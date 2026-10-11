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  • /CJP's Dipke, Das and Ranka released after 24 hours as court imposes 1-year good behavior bond

CJP's Dipke, Das and Ranka released after 24 hours as court imposes 1-year good behavior bond

The court imposed a one-year condition against breaching the peace, according to the party’s legal head. The party announced a fresh protest call as questions continued over the police action and preventive detention.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 10:48 AM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 11:15 AM IST
CJP's Dipke, Das and Ranka released after 24 hours as court imposes 1-year good behavior bond
Image Credit: ANI. Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Saurav Das, Abhijeet Dipke and Ashutosh Ranka.

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