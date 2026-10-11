Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were released on Sunday after appearing before an executive magistrate at Delhi Cantonment Police Station. The three had been held since Saturday after arriving from Mumbai for a protest at Jantar Mantar demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls.
Their release came with a condition requiring them to maintain public peace for one year, according to Ratna Singh, the CJP’s head of legal affairs. Singh confirmed that the leaders had been released with the condition of "no breach of peace for one year".
Speaking to reporters after his release, CJP co-convener Ranka announced the party’s next move. "We will hold a press conference at 2 PM," he said. The announcement followed the party's call for another demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Sunday.
#WATCH | Delhi: CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das at a police station after they were released from Delhi Cantt Police Station. https://t.co/lpTrp2zXES— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2026
Dipke, Das and Ranka were detained shortly after their flight from Mumbai landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday morning. Police took them from the aircraft and held them at different locations before producing them before the executive magistrate on Sunday.
Delhi Police said it had acted to prevent a possible breach of public order.
The three leaders had travelled to Delhi for a protest demanding Kumar's resignation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. CJP and opposition parties allege that the exercise has wrongly removed eligible voters and favoured the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Election Commission has rejected claims of political bias.
Election Commission figures show that about 130 million voter entries were removed during the verification exercise. The Commission says the deletions include people who moved, died or could not be traced, and that eligible voters removed in error can seek re-enrolment. Critics dispute the fairness of the process and its effect on minority voters.
Police had refused permission for Saturday's gathering at Jantar Mantar, citing law-and-order concerns and prohibitory. Barricades and restrictions on movement were imposed across central Delhi to prevent crowds from reaching the protest venue.
According to The Indian Express, authorities deployed at least 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel by Friday evening. While official figures showed more than 7,000 people detained on Saturday, the CJP alleged that the actual number of detained protesters reached up to 15,000.
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