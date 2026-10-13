/CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka breach through locked Jantar Mantar, detained | Watch

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das and national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka were detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday morning after entering Jantar Mantar by climbing over its locked gates, a day after the site lost its designated protest venue status.
Ranka shared a video on X showing him and Das scaling the locked gates to enter the premises before being apprehended by police personnel present at the site.
Fortress Jantar Mantar has been breached https://t.co/hUlskpMhEc— Ashutosh Ranka (@AshutoshRanka) October 13, 2026
Das and Ranka were accompanied by at least 10 others, some of whom managed to enter Jantar Mantar carrying the national flag. All of them have been detained, a senior police officer said.
Ranka, Das and others were seen in the shouting ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ chants.
The attempt to enter Jantar Mantar in Lutyens’ Delhi came a day after the site was de-notified as a designated venue for protests. In a circular issued on Monday, Delhi Police identified three alternative locations across the city for holding demonstrations, effectively barring protests at Jantar Mantar, where a CJP-led large-scale agitation in June and July led to the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
According to the circular, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had constituted a committee to identify suitable alternative venues that would uphold citizens’ right to organise protests and demonstrations in place of the existing designated site.
Based on the committee’s recommendations, Jantar Mantar was de-notified as a protest venue, the circular stated, naming Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in Shahdara as the three alternative locations.
Reacting to the denotification order, Abhijeet Dipke on Monday said the entire country will become Jantar Mantar now.
“They have removed Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site. Yes, it’s no a longer protest site as anyway it was turned into a war zone by the coward dictator. Ab poora desh Jantar Mantar banega! [entire country will become Jantar Mantar now],” he wrote on X.
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