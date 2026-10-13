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  • /CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka breach through locked Jantar Mantar, detained | Watch

CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka breach through locked Jantar Mantar, detained | Watch

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das and national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka were detained by Delhi Police after arriving at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday morning.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 09:48 AM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 10:12 AM IST
CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka breach through locked Jantar Mantar, detained | Watch
Image Credit: X/@AshutoshRanka

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