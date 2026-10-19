/CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka’s judicial custody extended by 2 days

The judicial custody of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka was extended by two days on Monday by a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM), even as their legal team sought their release after submitting sureties on record. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for October 21.
The CJP legal team had filed an application seeking the release of the two leaders, who were initially sent to custody because their sureties were not available on the day of their detention. Their lawyers have now submitted the sureties and urged the authorities to release them.
According to the party’s legal affairs head, Ratna Singh, Das and Ranka were scheduled to appear before the SEM at 2 pm on Monday following the expiry of their initial five-day judicial custody.
Expressing concern over delays in the proceedings, Singh said in a post on X, “I sincerely hope there will be no further delays -- no IO switching off phone for hours, no threatening messages, no hearing at 6 PM, no tyre puncture to be not able to produce them. Basically no 'Upar se orders'.”
Das and Ranka were detained on October 13 and sent to five days of judicial custody on October 14 in connection with an alleged trespassing incident at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
The detention came a day after the site was de-notified as a designated protest venue. The two leaders maintained that they had unfurled the national flag and raised slogans at the location.
Along with CJP member Ajinkya Shinde, they were among 14 people detained after allegedly entering the protest site through private premises and obstructing police personnel from performing their official duties.
Delhi Police said the custody order was passed in view of the leaders’ alleged repeated violations of the law and the apprehension that they could repeat such acts or instigate others if released.
Shinde was released on a personal bond and directed to maintain peace and good behaviour for six months.
Advocate Abhisht Hela, who is representing the CJP leaders, had earlier questioned the decision to send Das and Ranka to judicial custody, alleging that the authorities had disregarded the law laid down by the Supreme Court.
“The laws laid down by the Supreme Court have been completely disregarded,” Hela told IANS, alleging that the order had been passed without proper application of judicial mind.
The CJP has been protesting against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The party claims that the exercise threatens voters’ rights and has also opposed the decision to remove Jantar Mantar’s status as a designated protest site.
Earlier, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, along with Das and Ranka, had been released in connection with an October 10 protest after furnishing a bond of ₹50,000. Their release was subject to the condition that they would not be involved in any breach-of-peace cases for one year.
Delhi Police said Jantar Mantar was de-notified as a designated protest site on October 12 under new guidelines issued through Delhi Police Standing Order No. L&O/48/2026. Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi were designated as alternative venues for protests.
The two leaders will remain in custody following Monday’s order, with their release application expected to come up at the next hearing on October 21.
(With IANS inputs)
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