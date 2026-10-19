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CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka’s judicial custody extended by 2 days

The CJP legal team had filed an application seeking the release of the two leaders, who were initially sent to custody because their sureties were not available on the day of their detention. Their lawyers have now submitted the sureties and urged the authorities to release them.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 07:15 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 07:15 PM IST
CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka’s judicial custody extended by 2 days
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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