Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were remanded to five days in Tihar Jail for repeatedly violating peace conditions and mobilising protesters via social media, Delhi Police said on Wednesday. The action followed their unauthorised entry into the denotified Jantar Mantar protest site on October 13.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, police said Das, Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde and 11 other CJP members reached Jantar Mantar on Tuesday morning by entering through private premises. Officers deployed nearby attempted to stop them, but the group allegedly obstructed police personnel performing their duties.
The protesters used a narrow lane behind the Janata Dal (United) office and climbed a locked iron gate to enter the barricaded area. Videos of the incident showed the group carrying the Tricolour and shouting slogans before being detained.
Delhi Police officials say, "On 13 October 2026, during the morning hours, Sourav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde and 11 other members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) reached Jantar Mantar, which has been denotified as designated protest site, by trespassing through a private premise. Police personnel deployed at the spot intervened and attempted to stop them. However, the protesters allegedly obstructed police personnel in the discharge of their official duties. All 14 persons were detained, and FIR No 289/26 PS Connaught Place u/s 223a/332/61(2) dated 13.10.2026 and FIR No 128/26 dated 13.10.2026 u/s 221/115(2)/132/121(1)/3(5) PS Parliament Street were registered against them. Subsequently, all the persons were bound down in the respective cases as per law. In view of their alleged repeated attempts to disturb public peace and violate the law, Ashutosh Ranka, Sourav Das and Ajinkya Shinde were arrested under the relevant preventive provisions of law. Their alleged attempts to instigate others through social media to engage in similar unlawful activities were also taken into consideration. The three individuals were produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM), where proceedings under Sections 126/170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were initiated. After considering the matter, the SEM court, considering the kalandra details and in view of their repeated violations of law, and serious apprehension that if released on bail they will again violate law and instigate others to violate law remanded Saurabh Das and Ashutosh Ranka to 05 days of judicial custody. Ajinkya Shinde was bound down to maintain peace and good behaviour for 06 months on personal bond and surety of 5000 rupees."— ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2026
Police detained all 14 individuals and registered two FIRs. The charges include disobedience to a lawful order, house trespass, and criminal conspiracy, alongside allegations of obstructing public servants, causing hurt, using criminal force against officials, and acting with common intention.
Police said Das, Ranka and Shinde faced further preventive action because of previous alleged breaches of the peace. They also cited social media posts that they believed encouraged others to enter the restricted area.
The three leaders were produced before Special Executive Magistrate Mahesh Kumar Meena at Mandir Marg. The court noted that Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka had previously signed Rs 50,000 bonds to maintain peace for a year. Pointing to fresh protest calls, their breach of that pledge, and their actions on Tuesday, the magistrate issued notices under Section 130 of the BNSS. Since acceptable sureties were not provided, the court remanded both leaders to five days of judicial custody, setting the next hearing for October 19.
Das was lodged in Tihar's Jail No. 2, while Ranka was placed in Jail No. 4.
The leaders' lawyer, Abhisht Hela, said police had argued that the pair might commit another offence if released, HT reported. Shinde, meanwhile, was ordered to maintain peace and good behaviour for six months on a personal bond and surety of Rs 5,000.
The Delhi Police order dated October 11 announced the removal of Jantar Mantar from the designated list and named Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as alternative venues. Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar's order followed recommendations by a committee constituted by the Union Home Ministry.
Police told the Delhi High Court the change followed Supreme Court directions concerning suitable sites for demonstrations. The High Court issued notice on a request to reconsider restrictions affecting a proposed Indian Youth Congress protest.
Jantar Mantar has long been used for public demonstrations because of its central location. CJP argues that shifting protests away from this area reduces their visibility. Police maintain that organisers must comply with designated venues and public-order requirements.
The CJP's current campaign demands Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Election Commission has rejected allegations of political bias. The group previously drew attention during protests over NEET-UG 2026 paper leak issues.
On October 10, police stopped a planned CJP march and detained organisers, including Das and Ranka. The pair subsequently signed peace bonds, which became central to Wednesday's proceedings.
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