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Tihar Jail order: Why CJP's Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were locked up

Delhi Police cite repeated law violations, peace bond breaches, and social media incitement after CJP leaders Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka are sent to Tihar Jail for five days.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 04:10 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 04:16 PM IST
Tihar Jail order: Why CJP's Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were locked up
Image Credit: ANI. Cockroach Janta Party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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