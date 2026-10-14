Delhi Police officials say, "On 13 October 2026, during the morning hours, Sourav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde and 11 other members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) reached Jantar Mantar, which has been denotified as designated protest site, by trespassing through a private premise. Police personnel deployed at the spot intervened and attempted to stop them. However, the protesters allegedly obstructed police personnel in the discharge of their official duties. All 14 persons were detained, and FIR No 289/26 PS Connaught Place u/s 223a/332/61(2) dated 13.10.2026 and FIR No 128/26 dated 13.10.2026 u/s 221/115(2)/132/121(1)/3(5) PS Parliament Street were registered against them. Subsequently, all the persons were bound down in the respective cases as per law. In view of their alleged repeated attempts to disturb public peace and violate the law, Ashutosh Ranka, Sourav Das and Ajinkya Shinde were arrested under the relevant preventive provisions of law. Their alleged attempts to instigate others through social media to engage in similar unlawful activities were also taken into consideration. The three individuals were produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM), where proceedings under Sections 126/170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were initiated. After considering the matter, the SEM court, considering the kalandra details and in view of their repeated violations of law, and serious apprehension that if released on bail they will again violate law and instigate others to violate law remanded Saurabh Das and Ashutosh Ranka to 05 days of judicial custody. Ajinkya Shinde was bound down to maintain peace and good behaviour for 06 months on personal bond and surety of 5000 rupees."