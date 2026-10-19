/CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka to appear before SEM as five-day custody ends

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka are scheduled to be produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) at 2 pm on Monday, as their five-day judicial custody in connection with the Jantar Mantar trespassing case comes to an end.
Ratna Singh, head of CJP’s legal affairs, said the two leaders would be produced before the magistrate following the expiry of their custody. She expressed hope that the proceedings would not face further delays.
"I sincerely hope there will be no further delays -- no IO switching off phone for hours, no threatening messages, no hearing at 6 PM, no tyre puncture to be not able to produce them. Basically no 'Upar se orders'," Singh said in a post on X.
Das and Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody on October 14 by a Special Executive Magistrate after being detained in connection with an alleged trespassing incident at Jantar Mantar, which has been de-notified as a designated protest site.
The two leaders, along with CJP member Ajinkya Shinde, were among 14 people detained on October 13. Police alleged that they entered the protest site through private premises and obstructed personnel from performing their official duties.
Delhi Police said the custody order was passed in view of the leaders' alleged repeated violations of the law and the apprehension that they could repeat such acts or instigate others if released.
Shinde was released on a personal bond and directed to maintain peace and good behaviour for six months.
Advocate Abhisht Hela, who represents the CJP leaders, had questioned the decision to send Das and Ranka to judicial custody, alleging that the authorities had disregarded the Supreme Court's guidelines.
"The laws laid down by the Supreme Court have been completely disregarded," Hela had told IANS, alleging that the order was passed without the application of judicial mind.
Earlier, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, along with Das and Ranka, had been released in connection with the October 10 protest after furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000. Their release was subject to the condition that they would not be involved in any breach-of-peace cases for one year.
The CJP members had been protesting against the Election Commission of India (ECI) over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. They had also raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
Delhi Police said Jantar Mantar was de-notified as a designated protest site on October 12 under new guidelines issued through Delhi Police Standing Order No. L&O/48/2026.
Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi were designated as alternative venues for protests.
The proceedings on Monday will follow the expiry of Das and Ranka's five-day judicial custody in the trespassing case.
(With IANS inputs)
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