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  • /CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka to appear before SEM as five-day custody ends

CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka to appear before SEM as five-day custody ends

Ratna Singh, head of CJP’s legal affairs, said the two leaders would be produced before the magistrate following the expiry of their custody. She expressed hope that the proceedings would not face further delays.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 03:56 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka to appear before SEM as five-day custody ends
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka to appear before SEM as five-day custody ends
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