/CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka to move Delhi HC against custody extension

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka are set to approach the Delhi High Court, challenging the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court’s order extending their judicial custody in the Jantar Mantar trespassing case.
The move comes a day after the SEM court extended their custody until October 21, observing that their conduct “shows no respect for law” and reflects their “habitualness in calling protest at de-notified areas”.
SEM Ritu Raj, sitting at Mandir Marg police station, remanded the two leaders to judicial custody until October 21 after their earlier five-day custody ended on Monday.
In its order, the court said the investigating officer had placed substantial material on record, raising concerns about the possibility of a breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity.
It also noted that the two leaders had allegedly violated the bonds they furnished before the SEM, South-West District, on October 11, before committing a breach of peace in the present case.
The court said their assurance that they would not repeat the alleged offence did not inspire confidence, given their past conduct and the material submitted by the investigating officer.
Das and Ranka, along with party member Ajinkya Shinde, were among 14 people detained on October 13 after allegedly entering Jantar Mantar through private premises and obstructing police personnel from performing their official duties.
The CJP members were protesting against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
Delhi Police opposed their release, citing repeated violations of the law and apprehensions that letting them out could lead to further violations and encourage others to follow suit.
The SEM court also found the sureties furnished on behalf of the two leaders unsuitable following an inquiry. It cited discrepancies in identity documents and said the individuals standing surety could not provide basic details about those for whom they had undertaken the responsibility. The court directed the leaders to furnish fresh sureties.
(With IANS inputs)
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