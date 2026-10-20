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CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka to move Delhi HC against custody extension

SEM Ritu Raj, sitting at Mandir Marg police station, remanded the two leaders to judicial custody until October 21 after their earlier five-day custody ended on Monday.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 04:15 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 04:15 PM IST
CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka to move Delhi HC against custody extension
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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