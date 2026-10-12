/CJP leaders to meet Delhi Police today, seek date for peaceful protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), including Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, will visit the Parliament Street Police Station at 10 am on Monday to seek a date for holding a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
CJP to seek permission for peaceful demonstration
CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka said on Sunday that party leaders would approach the Delhi Police on Monday to request a date for the proposed demonstration. The decision came a day after three senior CJP leaders were released following their detention at Delhi airport.
In a post on X, Ranka said he would visit the police station along with Das and the party's legal head, Ratna Singh, to seek a date for the protest.
"Delhi Police can give us a date for Jantar Mantar in 24 hours, else the CJP will give another protest call," Ranka said.
Opposition plans march to Supreme Court
Meanwhile, Opposition parties are scheduled to march to the Supreme Court on Monday over allegations of electoral malpractice, popularly referred to as "vote chori".
Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge had sought a meeting with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant to present their concerns. However, the CJI declined the request, citing the pending cases before the Supreme Court concerning the matter.
According to people familiar with the developments, the proposed meeting was also linked to the CJI's role in hearing petitions related to the allegations.
The Opposition intends to raise several issues, including police action against protesters demanding Kumar's resignation, an early hearing of cases concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and the composition of the committee responsible for recommending appointments to the Election Commission.
Security tightened as protests continue
On Saturday, authorities launched a major security operation, detaining more than 7,000 protesters, including CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke and four former chief ministers. The action prevented a planned mass demonstration at Jantar Mantar seeking Kumar's resignation.
Jantar Mantar, a designated protest venue, remained largely deserted throughout the day. More than 30,000 security personnel were deployed, while multiple layers of barricades were erected across Lutyens' Delhi to stop protesters from reaching the area.
On Sunday, police detained more than 200 protesters as they raised slogans and marched towards Jantar Mantar. Several demonstrators were taken away in police buses as the CJP-led protest entered its second day.
The detentions continued into the evening, with protesters being picked up from various locations even after 6.30 pm.
Why are protesters demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation?
The demonstrations against Kumar come amid mounting criticism of the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
The controversy intensified following reports that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections on at least 14 occasions over a period of 10 months regarding certain decisions and orders. Some of these decisions were reportedly issued without their knowledge.
The Election Commission, however, has maintained that the three-member poll panel took all decisions, including those concerning the SIR exercise, unanimously.
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