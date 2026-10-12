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CJP leaders to meet Delhi Police today, seek date for peaceful protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

CJP leaders will meet Delhi Police on Monday to seek a date for a peaceful protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, as Opposition parties prepare to march to the Supreme Court over alleged electoral irregularities and the SIR of electoral rolls.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 09:34 AM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 09:34 AM IST
CJP leaders to meet Delhi Police today, seek date for peaceful protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Image Credit: ANI

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CJP leaders to meet Delhi Police today, seek date for peaceful protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
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