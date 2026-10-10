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  • /CJP legal head Ratna Singh, Dhruv Rathee detained in pre-emptive crackdown to contain Jantar Mantar protest

CJP legal head Ratna Singh, Dhruv Rathee detained in pre-emptive crackdown to contain Jantar Mantar protest

Security across the national capital has been  increased, with thousands of personnel deployed and restrictions imposed to prevent disruptions during the demonstration.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 10:18 AM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 10:41 AM IST
CJP legal head Ratna Singh, Dhruv Rathee detained in pre-emptive crackdown to contain Jantar Mantar protest
Image Credit: IANS

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