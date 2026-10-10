/CJP legal head Ratna Singh, Dhruv Rathee detained in pre-emptive crackdown to contain Jantar Mantar protest

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) legal head Ratna Singh and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee have reportedly been detained amid a pre-emptive crackdown by authorities ahead of the party’s planned protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Saturday.
The detentions come amid heightened security across the national capital, with thousands of personnel deployed and restrictions imposed to prevent disruptions during the demonstration.
CJP’s legal affairs head Ratna Singh detained! https://t.co/eCFWPZxYXg— Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) October 10, 2026
In an X post the Cockroach Janata Party on Saturday said, “CJP’s legal affairs head Ratna Singh detained!”
In a video message, Singh said, “They came to my house in the morning and they were told i was not here, we asked for official notification, they said we have to detain you we have orders,”
Meanwhile, Delhi Police detained around 500 people who arrived in the national capital in separate groups from different locations ahead of the planned protest on Saturday. Nearly 50 others with criminal antecedents were also apprehended as part of preventive measures, officials said.
"Around 500 people coming in different groups from various locations have been detained. In addition, nearly 50 anti-social elements with criminal antecedents have been picked up so that they do not disturb the atmosphere or incite trouble," Delhi Police said.
As part of the security arrangements, the New Delhi district has been divided into 20 operational zones, each with a designated detention centre, police said. Stadiums across the capital have also been converted into temporary detention facilities.
"The New Delhi district has been divided into 20 zones, and dedicated detention centres have been set up for each zone. Stadiums across the national capital have also been converted into temporary detention centres," the police added.
Several demonstrators were detained after gathering at Jantar Mantar and Sansad Marg, as tight security and extensive barricading remained in place across Delhi.
Security personnel have been deployed at multiple locations as Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists remain determined to go ahead with their protest against the Election Commission. Entry points to the national capital have also been placed under heightened security, while 48 Metro stations remain closed, according to the details provided.
The measures are aimed at preventing any untoward incident during the demonstration and avoiding a recurrence of the July 20 protests.
Unlike the arrangements made during the INDIA bloc protest, police teams have been authorised to carry lathis and batons. Personnel have also been instructed to avoid verbal confrontations with demonstrators amid concerns over videos being recorded and circulated to portray police conduct in a negative light.
Those detained are to be taken to six designated centres: Chhatrasal Stadium, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Yamuna Sports Complex, Surajmal Stadium, the Community Centre in Daulatpur and the Community Centre in Pandrawal.
(with inputs form agency)
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