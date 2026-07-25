Following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) declared that the agitation at Jantar Mantar will continue unabated until all remaining key demands are met by the Union Government.
In an official statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, the student group marked Pradhan's resignation as "fulfilled" while reaffirming its stance on financial restitution, legal immunity for protesters, and official accountability for law enforcement actions.
Demonstrators gathered at central Delhi's Jantar Mantar erupted into celebrations as news of Pradhan's resignation spread across the protest grounds. Key movement organisers highlighted the significance of the move.
"It was said that resignations do not happen in this government. Jhukti hai duniya, jhukaane vaala chahiye (The world bows, you just need someone to make it bow)," stated CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke, emphasising that this marks a crucial milestone for the student-led movement.
The resignation follows weeks of intense pressure from opposition leaders and student bodies over examination management and administrative reforms.
In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan stated that he was stepping down from his ministerial post to ensure that the nation's youth would not be "trapped in a web of confusion."
"For more than four decades, I have been associated with students, teachers, and the cause of education reform. I have always believed that a strong, inclusive, and forward-looking education system is the foundation of a strong nation," Pradhan noted in his official statement posted on X.
Despite the high-profile exit, CJP leaders reiterated that the camp at Jantar Mantar will remain active until the government formally addresses the pending compensation and policy immunity requests.
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