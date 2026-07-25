Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /'1 down, 3 to go': CJP issues updated demand list following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

'1 down, 3 to go': CJP issues updated demand list following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

Following Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) updated its list of demands and vowed to continue the Jantar Mantar protest.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 05:01 PM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 05:02 PM IST
'1 down, 3 to go': CJP issues updated demand list following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
Image Credit: CJP issues updated demand list following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'1 down, 3 to go': CJP issues updated demand list following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
Dharmendra Pradhan3 min ago
2
Dharmendra Pradhan4 min ago
3
face highlighter9 min ago
4
India vs Zimbabwe18 min ago
5
Dharmendra Pradhan34 min ago