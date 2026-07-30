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  • /Major relief for CJP NEET protesters: Delhi government drops legal action in 13 FIRs; criminal antecedents excluded

Major relief for CJP NEET protesters: Delhi government drops legal action in 13 FIRs; criminal antecedents excluded

The Delhi Govt dropped legal action against CJP NEET-UG protesters following SC orders and LG approval. Individuals with prior criminal records excluded.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 05:56 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 06:18 PM IST
Major relief for CJP NEET protesters: Delhi government drops legal action in 13 FIRs; criminal antecedents excluded
Image Credit: Police and Rapid Action Force personnel stand guard during a protest. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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