/Major relief for CJP NEET protesters: Delhi government drops legal action in 13 FIRs; criminal antecedents excluded

In a major relief to students and activists involved in recent demonstrations over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, the Delhi Government on Thursday announced that no adverse legal action will be taken against protesters associated with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
The official press release, issued by Principal Secretary (Home) Santosh D. Vaidya following approval from Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (LG), confirms that the matter will be considered closed and no further legal proceedings will be initiated on these grounds.
However, the state government clarified that this blanket relief will not apply to individuals with past criminal antecedents, whose cases will proceed strictly in accordance with directions from the Supreme Court of India.
The decision follows the Supreme Court's order passed on July 28, 2026, in the case of Shailendra Mani Tripathi v. Union of India & Ors.
According to data compiled by the Home Department, Delhi Police had registered a total of 13 First Information Reports (FIRs) up until 6 PM on July 29, 2026, in connection with the NEET-UG agitation.
The Home Department stated that police authorities across the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi have been directed to halt any further adverse measures.
Copies of the official order have been dispatched to the Chief Secretary of Delhi, the Delhi Police Commissioner, and the Directorate of Prosecution to initiate immediate release protocols for eligible non-offenders currently in custody.
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