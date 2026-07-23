/Cyber warfare on student protests? Delhi Police clamp down on 480 Pakistan handles exploiting CJP agitation

In an unprecedented counterintelligence operation, Delhi Police today announced that it had successfully identified and blocked about 480 social media handles originating from Pakistan. Law enforcement agencies have stated that these rogue assets had tried to take advantage of the current youth agitations organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) by spreading coordinated disinformation and manipulated visual content.
Issuing an official video directive today, Delhi Police has highlighted a growing number of misleading online materials, including doctored video clips, audio, and hashtag trends that have been deliberately engineered in order to escalate tensions between the student groups in central Delhi.
Police cyber units said that some of the blocked accounts had already been identified during Operation Sindoor, indicating that there is a known network of foreign digital assets trying to take advantage of domestic issues.
"We have noticed that some misinformation is being spread on social media. More than 400 Pakistani social media handles have been identified so far, taking advantage of this situation... They have only one purpose: to incite people and distract students," official police representatives stated in the public advisory.
480 Pakistan-based social media handles involved in coordinated misinformation campaigns were identified and blocked.— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 23, 2026
Delhi Police appeals to students and youth to be wary of such foreign accounts spreading rumours to mislead the situation.@LtGovDelhi #DPUpdates pic.twitter.com/SXzwXosDGr
Concurrently, diplomatic responses from the Islamabad government have addressed the issue of the civil protests taking place in New Delhi.
Asked about the arrests of student protestors in India during a media briefing, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Tahir Andrabi, stated that they are staying out of it.
"This is an internal matter of India. We do not offer comments on such matters," Andrabi said, declining to comment further about whether any human rights protocols will be observed.
Ground-level developments saw the central agitation campaign of the Cockroach Janta Party entering its 34th consecutive day in New Delhi on Thursday. Thousands of students and supporters assembled at the location, demanding that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign immediately and the entire NEET-UG system undergo a complete change.
Field turnouts have surged significantly following the intense confrontations of July 20, when the party's planned 'Sansad Chalo' march toward Parliament House was halted by security perimeters, resulting in clash injuries and allegations of police lathi-charge that have drawn sharp commentary from national political figures.
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