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CJP Protest 2.0: 4 men arrested after viral video showing assault on women, students triggered massive backlash

Four men were arrested after a viral video allegedly showed young protesters, including a girl, being assaulted during the CJP protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi’s Connaught Place, prompting the party to accuse BJP-RSS workers of violence and question the police response.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 01:48 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 01:48 PM IST
CJP Protest 2.0: 4 men arrested after viral video showing assault on women, students triggered massive backlash
Image Credit: Screengrab/X/CJP

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CJP Protest 2.0: 4 men arrested after viral video showing assault on women, students triggered massive backlash
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