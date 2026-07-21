/CJP protest: Akhilesh Yadav questions delay in Education Minister’s resignation

"It is the government's responsibility to ensure that paper leaks do not happen. Slogans are still being raised in the House even after such theft; what could be more shameful than this?. The heads of youth and students are being cracked open by the government's lathis, you are firing tear gas shells, you are giving electric shocks. Is this 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'? Is this 'Amrit Kaal'?" Yadav said.