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CJP protest: Akhilesh Yadav questions delay in Education Minister’s resignation

Akhilesh Yadav criticised the Centre over alleged paper leaks and police action during the CJP protest, questioning the government’s accountability and delay in the Education Minister’s resignation.

Reported By:ANI
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 02:06 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 02:06 PM IST
CJP protest: Akhilesh Yadav questions delay in Education Minister’s resignation
Image Credit: ANI

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