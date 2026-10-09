CJP protest crackdown: Delhi Police seeks closure of 57 metro stations from 9pm today; additional forces deployed

The letter asks DMRC to issue necessary directions to its staff but does not confirm whether the proposed Metro restrictions have been approved or implemented. Meanwhile, CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke has alleged that activists are being detained ahead of Saturday’s protest, as additional security forces are deployed in the national capital.

Written By Zee Media Bureau Edited By Anjali Singh Published: Oct 09, 2026, 12:10 PM IST | Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 12:16 PM IST join share