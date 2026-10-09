/CJP protest crackdown: Delhi Police seeks closure of 57 metro stations from 9pm today; additional forces deployed

Security across Delhi is heightened ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) planned protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, October 10. Delhi Police Joint Commissioner, Transport Range, has sought restrictions on entry and exit of 57 metro stations from 9PM today till the situation normalises on October 10.
Along with the proposed metro restrictions, thousands of additional Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been moved to the capital, The Hindu reported.
The demonstration, called over alleged “vote theft”, comes amid days of opposition protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Delhi Police has warned that gatherings in violation of prohibitory orders will invite legal action, while around 25 FIRs have been registered in connection with protests across the capital since October 2, reported news agency ANI, citing police sources.
In a report, The Hindu said that around 7,000 CRPF personnel, comprising 70 companies deployed in West Bengal and Chhattisgarh, were being mobilised for law-and-order duties in Delhi ahead of the CJP protest. The deployment follows directions from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, according to the report.
The personnel have been asked to carry anti-riot equipment, weapons and prescribed ammunition. The mobilisation includes 40 companies from West Bengal and 30 from Chhattisgarh, The Hindu reported.
The additional deployment comes as authorities prepare for a potentially large gathering in the capital, with security arrangements being stepped up around sensitive locations.
Delhi Police has asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to prepare for possible restrictions at 57 stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Janpath, New Delhi, Mandi House, ITO, Supreme Court and Kashmere Gate.
In a communication issued by the Office of the Joint Commissioner of Police, Transport Range, the police cited the likelihood of unruly crowd movement towards sensitive locations.
The proposed measures could include reduced train frequency and the closure of entry and exit gates from 9 pm on Friday, October 9, until the situation normalises on Saturday.
The letter requests DMRC to issue the necessary directions to its staff. It does not confirm that the corporation has approved or implemented the proposed restrictions.
Delhi | "In view of proposed protests and the likelihood of unruly mob movement, Delhi Metro entry/exit gates across 57 stations may be closed from 9:00 PM on October 9 till the situation normalizes on October 10," according to a letter written by the Delhi Police to the DMRC. https://t.co/YXXHD2TVmU— ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2026
The planned protest comes amid a series of demonstrations and police action in the capital. Police sources said around 25 FIRs had been registered in connection with incidents since October 2, including alleged vandalism of public property, assaults, scuffles involving police personnel and obstruction of government work.
The cases concern alleged violations of prohibitory orders imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in New Delhi district. Several political leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have also been named in the cases, according to the sources.
One FIR was registered after Congress MPs and other INDIA bloc leaders allegedly entered the Akashvani Bhavan premises without permission during a protest against the Election Commission of India. Police said the opposition's planned march from Parliament towards the Election Commission headquarters had not received official permission.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrishti Pandey has warned that protests are not permitted at Jantar Mantar or elsewhere while the prohibitory restrictions remain in force. Unauthorised gatherings would invite legal action, she said.
CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke has alleged that activists were being detained ahead of Saturday's demonstration, but said the planned protest would go ahead.
"Thousands of youngsters have been detained across country by the BJP Govt ahead of our October 10 protest. This intimidation is not going to work, Modi. The youth of this country are no longer scared of you. I’ll be landing in Delhi tomorrow and will march to Jantar Mantar, come what may", he wrote on X.
The allegations come as Delhi Police steps up preparations for the gathering, with security measures, proposed Metro restrictions and legal warnings in place ahead of Saturday's planned demonstration.
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(with agencies input)
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