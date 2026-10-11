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CJP protest Day 2: 30 routes blocked in Delhi from 6 am – full traffic advisory & alternate routes

The traffic restrictions affect major junctions near Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Dhaula Kuan and several transport routes. Commuters heading to the airport, railway stations and bus terminals have been advised to allow extra travel time as police adjust diversions according to the security situation.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 08:27 AM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 08:27 AM IST
CJP protest Day 2: 30 routes blocked in Delhi from 6 am – full traffic advisory & alternate routes
Image Credit: Security personnel deployed near Jantar Mantar. (Photo: ANI)

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CJP protest Day 2: 30 routes blocked in Delhi from 6 am – full traffic advisory & alternate routes
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