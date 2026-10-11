/CJP protest Day 2: 30 routes blocked in Delhi from 6 am – full traffic advisory & alternate routes

New Delhi: City commuters may face traffic delays on Sunday (October 11) as well, as the Delhi Traffic Police has announced diversions across 30 locations in the national capital following protest-related security operation on Saturday (October 10). The restrictions began at 6 am and will depend on the prevailing law and order situation.
The advisory lists major roads, flyovers and junctions across New Delhi and Central Delhi. The traffic police has asked people to allow extra travel time, particularly if they are travelling to railway stations, inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) or the airport through these areas.
In its advisory, the traffic police said traffic management measures would be adjusted according to the situation on the ground. It also urged people to avoid non-essential travel.
The traffic advisory names 30 locations where movement could be disrupted. These include the Shankar Road-Vande Mataram ‘T’ Point towards New Delhi, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Jhandewalan roundabout, Panchkuian roundabout and Mandi House roundabout.
Other affected points include Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk, the Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg junction, Guru Nanak Chowk, the Chemsford Road-Connaught Place Outer Circle ‘T’ point and the Bharion Road-MGM Ring Road ‘T’ point.
The list also includes Lodhi Road flyover, Neela Gumbad roundabout, Madarsa ‘T’ point, Samrat Hotel roundabout, the Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg crossing, the underpass at Bhikaji Cama Place, the area beneath Moti Bagh flyover and the Ring Road-San Martin Marg ‘T’ point.
Commuters may also face restrictions at the Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar road roundabout, Windsor Palace roundabout, Tolstoy Marg-Janpath crossing, Rail Bhawan roundabout, Jai Singh Road-Sansad Marg crossing, the Connaught Place Outer Circle-Barakhamba Road ‘T’ point, Gol Dak Khana roundabout, Patel Chowk roundabout, Jai Singh Road-Ashoka Road junction, RML Hospital roundabout and the Connaught Place Outer Circle-Sansad Marg ‘T’ point.
The police have advised people to check traffic updates before setting out and account for possible delays on routes leading to major transport hubs.
DELHI TRAFFIC POLICE ADVISORY In view of the law and order situation, traffic may be impacted on following stretches in Delhi on 11.10.2026. 1. Diversions Diversions will be enforced starting from 06:00 AM on 11.10.2026 depending upon prevailing situation. General public is informed that movement at following points and surrounding stretches might remain affected:- 1.Round About Shankar Road-Vande Matram ‘T’ Point towards New Delhi 2.Dhaula Kuan Flyover 3.Round About Jhandewalan 4.Round About Panchkuian 5.Round About Mandi House 6.Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point) 7.Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point) 8.Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg https://t.co/hLq6pNQgBG Nanak Chowk 10.Chemsford Road – Outer Circle Connaught Place T-Point 11.Bharion Road- MGM (Ring Road) T-Point 12.Lodhi Road Flyover 13.Round About Neela Gumbad 14.Madarsa T- Point 15.Round About Samrat Hotel 16.Sardar Patel Marg- Panchsheel Marg Crossing 17.Under Bhikaji Kama Place 18.Under Moti Bagh Flyover 19.Ring Road-San Martin Marg T-Point 20.Round About Ashoka Road – Jantar Mantar Road 21.Round About Windsor Palace 22.Tolstoy-Janpath Crossing 23.Round About Rail Bhawan 24.Jai Singh Road – Sansad Marg Crossing 25.Outer Circle Connaught Place -Barakhamba Road T-Point 26.Round About Gol Dak Khana 27.Round About Patel Chowk 28.Jai Singh Road – Ashoka Road T-Point 29.Round About RML Hospital 30.Outer Circle Connaught Place - Sansad Marg T-Point 2.Commuters’ Advisory & Recommendations •Plan in Advance: Please keep extra travel time in hand if heading towards railway stations, ISBTs, or the airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi. •Avoid Non-Essential Travel: Commuters are requested not to undertake non essential travel. •Dynamic Restrictions: Traffic management measures are dynamic and will be relaxed or regulated based on real-time ground assessment. 3.Stay Updated (Real-Time Information) For live updates, alternate routes, and continuous traffic alerts, please keep referring to official Delhi Traffic Police platforms: •Website: https://t.co/8CZTflQ8x7 •X (Twitter): @dtptraffic •Instagram : @dtptraffic •Facebook : @dtptraffic •Helpline Numbers: 1095 or 011-25844444 #DPTrafficAdvisory #DTPUpdates @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi @CMODelhi @DelhiPolice @OfficialDMRC @dtchq_delhi @tweetndmc @FBDPolice @gurgaonpolice @SonipatPolice @jhajjarpolice @ghaziabadpolice @CP_Noida @timesofindia @the_hindu @IndianExpress @AmarUjalaNews @NavbharatTimes @Live_Hindustan @TimesNow @IndiaToday @republic— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 10, 2026
The advisory follows Saturday’s large-scale police operation ahead of and during the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) demonstration at Jantar Mantar. The group has called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls.
The Delhi Police denied permission for the demonstration. It cited the timing of the application and security considerations. Police personnel were deployed at several locations, and protesters were detained before they could reach the planned venue. According to The Indian Express (IE), around 2,000 people had been detained by the afternoon, while The Times of India (TOI) reported that more than 7,000 people had been detained during the operation.
Among those detained were Opposition leaders, activists, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and journalists. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained after landing at Delhi airport. Citing police sources, TOI reported that other protesters had been released by Saturday night, while legal proceedings involving the three CJP leaders would follow.
People travelling through the affected areas have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and leave extra time for trips to the airport, railway stations and ISBTs. Those without an essential reason to travel through the listed stretches have been asked to avoid them where possible.
The police have said diversions will be enforced according to the situation and may be relaxed or adjusted following real-time assessments. Commuters should check the Delhi Traffic Police’s official updates before leaving home, as the routes affected and the duration of restrictions may change during the day.
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