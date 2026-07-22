Political debates regarding the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have heated up as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has declared that it would continue its agitation for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan across India. The spokesman of the CJP, Ashutosh Ranka, has called the discussion with the union minister J.P. Nadda an unproductive meeting.
This statement further highlights the unflinching demand of CJP for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan due to examination irregularities. Against this backdrop of intense political confrontation, below is a brief retrospect on Dharmendra Pradhan’s political journey starting from his student days in Odisha to becoming a Union Cabinet minister.
The political career of Dharmendra Pradhan started in 1983 when he joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS, as a student activist.
Student leader: As a student of Talcher College in Odisha, Pradhan was elected the president of the student's union and thus earned his first experience of administration and leadership.
National position: It was his involvement in student union activities that made him scale different positions of the organization and finally made him the National Secretary of ABVP.
A descendant of an influential political family, whose father, Devendra Pradhan, was an important BJP leader and Union Minister of State in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet, Dharmendra Pradhan started his electoral career in 2000.
Legislative entry: The first legislative position that Pradhan won was as MLA from the Pallahara Assembly constituency in 2000.
Career in parliament: Having been elected to the Lok Sabha from Deogarh in the 2004 general elections, he later represented Odisha in the Rajya Sabha and built himself as a leading national figure of the party.
Leadership positions in BJP's youth wing: Due to organisational skills of Dharmendra Pradhan, the BJP assigned him the position of National President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the party's youth wing.
Having formed the government led by Narendra Modi in 2014, Dharmendra Pradhan was assigned major economic ministries and departments of infrastructures:
Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas: One of the most experienced ministers in this department, he was involved in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.
Development of Skills & Steel: Further, the portfolio was extended to also include the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and the Ministry of Steel.
July 2021 saw Dharmendra Pradhan being named Union Minister for Education and thus taking charge of one of the most important social ministries of the nation.
Implementation of NEP 2020: His main policy task is that of implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in its totality, which speaks of structural changes in both schools and higher education institutions.
Current tenure: With the victory of the NDA government in the 2024 general elections, Dharmendra Pradhan has again managed to retain the portfolio of Union Education Minister.
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