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CJP protest row: From ABVP student activist to Union Education Minister — A look at Dharmendra Pradhan's political journey

As CJP demands Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over exam row, here is a look at his journey from ABVP activist to Cabinet Minister.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 06:01 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 06:02 PM IST
CJP protest row: From ABVP student activist to Union Education Minister — A look at Dharmendra Pradhan's political journey

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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