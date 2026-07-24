/Govt set for key talks with CJP as protests continue; Internet suspended near Jantar Mantar

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday reiterated its demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying its protest at Jantar Mantar will continue despite activist Sonam Wangchuk ending his 26-day hunger strike after receiving written assurances from the Centre on the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak issue and examination reforms.
In a post on X, CJP said, "We are relieved and grateful that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike after 26 days. Protest will continue at Jantar Mantar till the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan."
The statement came ahead of a meeting between a CJP delegation and Union Ministers scheduled for 12:30 PM on Friday at the Constitution Club of India to discuss the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and reforms to the examination system.
The party has also called for nationwide protests, demanding Pradhan's resignation over the controversy. Youth groups and supporters are expected to hold peaceful demonstrations at district headquarters and public places across the country.
The developments came hours after Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike on Friday at Medanta Hospital. Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh were present when he ended the fast.
Wangchuk said he had received written assurances from the Union Government regarding the NEET examination issue and reforms to the country's competitive examination system.
In a video message shared on X, Wangchuk said, "The Ministers who came from the government's side also provided this assurance. For the past two days, a very tough--how shall I say--a kind of 'bargain' was going on because I wanted these assurances in writing. It took two extra days for this, and I would have sat longer if needed, but finally, today, they have given the assurance in writing."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Wangchuk's decision to end the hunger strike.
In a post on X, Modi said, "I urge Sonam ji to follow his routine as per the doctors' advice and regain his old weight as soon as possible."
The Centre has also announced a series of measures to address concerns over examination paper leaks. Prime Minister Modi said the government will establish fast-track courts to expedite trials in examination paper leak cases.
The government is also preparing a draft Bill proposing stricter punishment for individuals and organised groups involved in examination fraud. Further details are expected after a Union Cabinet meeting and when the legislation is introduced in Parliament.
Despite these developments, Opposition parties have continued to press for Pradhan's resignation and have sought a detailed discussion on the NEET-UG paper leak issue during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.
Meanwhile, authorities have extended the internet shutdown until 12 noon on July 24. The suspension order was first extended from 9:30 AM to 4:30 PM on July 23 and was later continued until midnight. The latest order keeps the restrictions in place until noon on Friday.
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