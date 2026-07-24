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Govt set for key talks with CJP as protests continue; Internet suspended near Jantar Mantar

CJP says its Jantar Mantar protest will continue despite Sonam Wangchuk ending his hunger strike. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 09:42 AM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 09:58 AM IST
Govt set for key talks with CJP as protests continue; Internet suspended near Jantar Mantar
Image Credit: IANS. A supporter of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) participates in a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Ahmedabad.

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