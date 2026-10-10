/CJP protest: Group’s legal head seeks FIR against cops, SC bar turns to CJI, contempt plea filed

New Delhi: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) legal affairs head Ratna Singh has approached a Delhi court seeking a first information report (FIR) against police personnel for allegedly confining her and preventing her from attending the October 10 protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has separately asked Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to intervene after several advocates were detained near the court’s premises.
However, detained lawyers were released after the SCBA and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta intervened.
A third legal challenge has been filed in the apex court, seeking contempt proceedings against officials over alleged violations of its directions on metro and railway services during the protest.
The developments followed heavy police deployment across Delhi in the wake of CJP demonstration at Jantar Mantar. The group has called for Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in voter-list revisions.
The police detained several protesters and party leaders, while restrictions on public transport and movement disrupted travel across parts of the capital.
The CJP alleged that Singh and three other lawyers were detained ahead of the demonstration. The party also claimed that its leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained after their flight from Mumbai landed in Delhi. It described the action against its leaders as a “pre-planned interception” aimed at preventing them from attending the rally.
Singh alleged that police personnel had visited her residence earlier in the day. She said they did not produce an official notice explaining the grounds for restricting her movement.
“We asked if they have any official notice, they did not have anything. They just said we have orders from above to detain you,” he said.
She also described her situation while sitting in a car surrounded by police personnel. “I am in a way illegally detained on the road,” she said.
The CJP released a video showing her in the vehicle and alleged that the police had not disclosed the legal grounds for their action.
Following the detention of senior and junior lawyers, the SCBA urged CJI Surya Kant to intervene in the detention of advocates who were protesting near the Supreme Court premises. Its resolution referred to the lawyers, including women advocates, who were detained by the Delhi Police allegedly using excessive force.
“The Supreme Court Bar Association expresses its grave concern and condemns the reported use of excessive force against, and detention of, senior and young advocates, particularly women advocates, who were peacefully protesting in the Supreme Court area today,” the association stated.
The SCBA asked the Chief Justice to take up the matter with the authorities and establish the whereabouts and safety of every detained advocate. It also called for access to legal assistance and the immediate release of those against whom there were no lawful grounds for detention.
The association sought an examination of the circumstances surrounding the detentions and the alleged use of force, along with appropriate action under the law.
“The use of force should be examined and appropriate action taken against the guilty police officials to ensure that such incidents do not happen in future,” SCBA President Pradeep Rai said.
Advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi has filed a petition in the top court seeking contempt proceedings against Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Chairperson D Thara. The plea alleges that authorities failed to comply with the court’s October 9 directions on public transport ahead of the CJP protest.
“This brutal assault on the fundamental rights of the citizens and sheer disregard to the orders of this court amounts to deliberate and intentional attempt on the part of the Delhi Metro, the Delhi Police and the Union government which must be dealt with an iron hand,” the petition stated.
The plea alleges that metro station closures were still in place after the Supreme Court directed authorities to avoid a complete ban on metro and railway services. It refers to the closure of entry and exit gates at 45 metro stations and seeks contempt action over the alleged non-compliance.
On October 9, a three-judge bench headed by CJI Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said the restrictions appeared “overreaching” because they imposed a complete ban on essential public transport.
The court recorded the assurance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that authorities would reassess the restrictions and consider regulated operations. It said there should be “no outright prohibition on the movement of metro trains” and that any decision to regulate metro and other rail services should be publicised to prevent inconvenience.
The bench also directed the authorities to publish a traffic advisory and consider suitable sites with basic amenities for peaceful and lawful protests. It asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the relevant railway authorities and Delhi Police’s traffic unit to submit a compliance report within four days.
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