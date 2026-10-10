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CJP protest: Group’s legal head seeks FIR against cops, SC bar turns to CJI, contempt plea filed

CJP’s legal head Ratna Singh has sought an FIR against police personnel over detention ahead of the CJP protest, while the SC Bar has asked the CJI to intervene. A separate contempt plea accuses authorities of violating the Supreme Court’s directions on metro and railway services.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 03:00 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 03:00 PM IST
CJP protest: Group’s legal head seeks FIR against cops, SC bar turns to CJI, contempt plea filed
Image Credit: Visual from CJP protest in Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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