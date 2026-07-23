/Jammer-proof messaging? The Bluetooth trick protesters are using to beat central Delhi internet blackouts

Given the consistent internet shutdowns and mobile blackouts in Central Delhi to curb the protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at the Jantar Mantar venue, a novel form of communication strategy has been observed among activists on the ground.
Despite complaints by protesters about the prevalence of signal blocking and occasional data shutdowns, message exchange remains active within dense crowd areas. Units tasked with investigation and digital intelligence of the Delhi Police are currently looking into the specifics of special offline messaging apps working without cell networks or any operational internet.
What is Bluetooth mesh technology? How offline apps send messages
The difference between mainstream messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram or Signal that depend exclusively on domain name servers and operational cell towers is that the offline messaging uses short-range wireless radio technologies including Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Direct.
In a crowded situation like in Jantar Mantar, each of the participants' smartphones becomes a stand-alone relay node (mini-tower), and if the recipient is farther than the typical 100 meters of Bluetooth range, the message jumps from one smartphone using the app to another till it reaches its destination.
Offline platforms getting all the limelight: Bridgefy, Briar, and Bitchat
There are many decentralized instant messaging apps that have become quite popular among activists and protestors in areas with little or no internet connectivity:
Bridgefy: Makes use of Bluetooth mesh technology in order to create a localized peer-to-peer connection. Intended for relief and disaster recovery, it enables both localized private messaging and alert broadcasting.
Briar: Made explicitly for activists and journalists who need extra data protection. It uses the Tor network while being online and makes a direct connection using Bluetooth and Wi-Fi networks while being offline.
Bitchat: Is a relatively new serverless instant messaging app that does not require registered phone numbers, email ids, or database services for any of its functions.
Apart from their utility for civil protests, these mesh-based platforms also provide a backup option in case of natural disasters like floods or earthquakes when physical telecoms are disrupted.
Detection & limitations: Can mesh networks be traced by government agencies?
Although these Bluetooth mesh networks do not make use of central telecom gateway, digital security professionals have stressed that these systems are traceable.
Because signals travel via radio frequencies, specialized electronic spectrum monitoring equipment, direct device forensics, and physical surveillance remain viable tools for law enforcement agencies auditing localized communications.
Furthermore, mesh networks depend strictly on user density; if gaps between participants exceed short-range Bluetooth limits, the data relay chain breaks down, stopping the transmission of messages.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.