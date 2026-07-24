/CJP protest: Lathicharge, tear gas and viral reels – how young protesters created a new language of protest

New Delhi: When 20-year-old Chhavi (name changed) stepped out for the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) march in Delhi, she did something that millions of young people do every day. She placed her phone against a railing, moved a few steps back and recorded a short “fit check” video showing her outfit before heading towards the protest site.
Looking into the camera, she smiled and said, “Friends, I am going to get beaten by the police.”
A few hours later, the mood on the streets had changed. Thousands of CJP supporters marching towards Parliament faced brute police force, including tear gas and baton charges, as security forces tried to stop the march. The protest was part of a larger campaign demanding accountability over examination irregularities and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
As the situation turned tense, many young protesters kept recording videos. Their phones captured smoke from tear gas, people running, conversations with fellow protesters and moments of humour. These clips soon went viral on Instagram and other social media platforms.
Making reels became part of the protest experience for many young participants. They are using the videos to document what was happening around them.
Chhavi’s videos after the police crackdown showed her smiling, taking pictures with police personnel, making victory signs and speaking to other protesters. She also recorded an interaction with an injured participant. Her videos became part of a much larger wave of content created by protesters during the march.
Some videos showed anger. Some showed fear and confusion. Many used humour to describe difficult moments.
One young woman recorded herself applying lipstick while standing near police personnel. Another joked about trying to look good at a protest because “the government could not provide justice”. In another video, tear gas was reviewed in the style of a restaurant review.
The use of memes and reels during a tense protest may look unusual to those watching from outside. Young protesters said the videos helped them deal with the moments they witnessed.
Technology experts say this style of protest shows how a generation that grew up with smartphones and social media records political events.
They said older generations separated political life from everyday life. Younger generations grow up in a world where politics exists along with their memes, family pictures and daily journeys.
This generation sees a protest as an event that is recorded, shared and followed online, they added.
Chhavi continued making videos even after the situation became tense. Some people criticised the agitators for turning violence and police action into online content. She disagreed with that view.
“At that time, I was full of energy. I was scared and nervous. I had two options – either face the fear by laughing or cry,” she said.
Digital anthropologist Payal Arora said recording such moments has become common across the world. Smartphones have allowed ordinary people to document events that may otherwise disappear from public memory.
“Recording a protest itself becomes a purpose. It sends a message that this happened, we were there and we will remember it,” she said.
The humour used by protesters was not about ignoring what happened. Many participants recalled the fear, confusion and the sudden change from a peaceful march to a tense situation. The jokes came later, as a way of carrying that experience with them.
Political communication experts say humour has always been part of movements. Songs, posters, street plays and slogans have played important roles in earlier protests. Social media has added a new format – reels, memes and short videos.
They said people mistake political humour among young people for a lack of seriousness. “Politics is part of everyday life. It is emotional and connected to experience,” they said.
According to them, humour helps people stay connected during difficult moments. “Even when the issue is serious and the struggle is intense, there is still space for happiness, laughter, songs and hope. Without these, movements cannot continue for long,” they said.
The same is visible during the CJP protest. Young protesters see memes and reels as more than a way to get views. They are using them to tell their own stories.
Eighteen-year-old Ishan (name changed), who attended his first protest in the national capital, recorded a video when tear gas spread through the crowd. The clip showed smoke on the road with a caption, “The Delhi Police does not know I am from across Yamuna.”
Laughing about the video later, he said, “The smell there was worse than the tear gas.”
He said the joke was not meant to suggest that nothing serious had happened. “The idea was that fear should not control the memory of that day,” he said.
A generation that communicates through phones, memes and short videos has given protests a new language where anger, fear and humour are captured in the same frame.
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