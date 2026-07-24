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CJP protest: Lathicharge, tear gas and viral reels – how young protesters created a new language of protest

Humour has always been part of movements. Songs, posters, street plays and slogans have traditionally played important roles in dissent.

Written ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 03:19 AM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 03:19 AM IST
CJP protest: Lathicharge, tear gas and viral reels – how young protesters created a new language of protest
Image Credit: CJP supporters during the ongoing protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

About the Author

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar is a senior sub-editor at Zee News English with more than 14 years of experience in journalism. He specialises in politics, policies, data science, international affairs, internal security, strategic studies and environmental reporting, and is known for his strong editorial judgement and clarity-driven storytelling. Over the years, he has worked across some of India’s leading media organisations, including Daily Bhaskar, Firstpost, India Times, National Herald and Outlook, contributing to both field reporting and newsroom desk leadership roles. He has extensively covered three Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi, delivering on-ground political insights and data-backed analysis. His work in political and conflict reporting has earned him professional recognition and industry awards. Backed by a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, he contributes to the production of accurate, contextual and impactful journalism that helps readers understand complex national and global developments with clarity and confidence. He can be reached out at tarique.anwar@india.com.

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