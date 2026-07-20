/CJP protest march: Five Delhi Metro stations shut; Heavy security deployed from Jantar Mantar to Parliament

In anticipation of a proposed protest march to Parliament by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed several key stations across the capital today, July 20. As the Monsoon Session of Parliament begins, security has been tightened significantly across the New Delhi district to protect government installations and maintain public order.
The DMRC issued an urgent alert on X (formerly Twitter) early this morning, stating: "Due to security reasons, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, and Seva Teerth metro stations have been closed till further instructions." Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly, as these stations will remain off-limits to the public until the security situation stabilizes.
The Delhi Police have firmly clarified that no permission has been sought or granted for any march toward Parliament. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the equivalent of Section 144 of the CrPC, are currently in force throughout the New Delhi district.
"Protest marches, processions, demonstrations, and assemblies of five or more persons are prohibited, except at the designated site at Jantar Mantar with prior approval," the police stated in an advisory. Authorities warned that any violations would result in strict prosecution under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been deployed in strength near the Parliament premises and Jantar Mantar, where CJP activists continue to stage their demonstration.
The protest, which was initially spearheaded by activist Sonam Wangchuk before he was moved to a hospital on Saturday, centers on demands for accountability regarding systemic failures in the education sector, specifically recent examination paper leaks.
In a post on X from Safdarjung Hospital, Wangchuk outlined the conditions under which he would end his ongoing hunger strike:
* The government taking accountability for educational failures and paper leaks.
* Assurances from Members of Parliament (MPs) that the issue of education accountability will be prioritized during the Monsoon Session.
* A visit from political leaders to the hospital to provide these assurances, should his health prevent him from reaching the Parliament doorsteps.
The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which commences today, is scheduled to run until August 13. With the session officially underway, the standoff between the protestors and the administration continues to heighten tensions in the heart of the national capital.
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