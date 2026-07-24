/CJP protest: Meet Naresh Pal Gangwar, the new higher education secretary who replaced Vineet Joshi

New Delhi: The Centre has made a major bureaucratic change in the Education Ministry at a time when protests over the NEET-UG paper leak and demands for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation have continued for weeks.
The government has transferred Vineet Joshi, who was serving as the secretary of the Department of Higher Education, and appointed 1994-batch IAS officer Naresh Pal Gangwar as his replacement.
Gangwar is a senior IAS officer who has served in both state and central government roles. Born on October 21, 1970 in Nainital, he completed his B.Tech in electronics and communication engineering and later earned an M.Tech degree in communication and radar. He also holds a master’s degree in economics.
He cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 1993 and joined the IAS in the 1994 batch. During his career, he has handled several important administrative responsibilities.
He spent nearly 25 years working with the Rajasthan government before moving to the Centre in 2020.
He has held the post of district collector in several districts of Rajasthan. According to information available on the Rajasthan government website, he was appointed collector of Tonk in 2001.
He later served as collector of Sawai Madhopur, Jhalawar, Jodhpur and Bharatpur. He became the collector of Jhalawar in 2004, took charge of Jodhpur in 2006 and was appointed collector of Bharatpur in 2008. The same year, he was posted again as the collector of Jodhpur.
During his time in Rajasthan, Gangwar worked in several departments. He also has experience in the education sector. In 2014, he was appointed secretary of the School Education Department of the Rajasthan government, a position he held for a considerable period.
After a long stint in Rajasthan, Gangwar joined the central government in 2020. In December that year, he was appointed as the joint secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
He was promoted as additional secretary in the same ministry in January 2022.
In August 2025, he was appointed secretary of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. He has now been moved to the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education.
As the new Higher Education Secretary, Gangwar will take charge of several issues, including improving examination systems, addressing concerns over competitive exams and strengthening trust in higher education institutions.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.