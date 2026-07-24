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  • /CJP protest: Meet Naresh Pal Gangwar, the new higher education secretary who replaced Vineet Joshi

CJP protest: Meet Naresh Pal Gangwar, the new higher education secretary who replaced Vineet Joshi

The government transferred Vineet Joshi, who was serving as the secretary of the Department of Higher Education, and appointed the 1994-batch IAS officer as his replacement.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 05:45 AM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 05:45 AM IST
CJP protest: Meet Naresh Pal Gangwar, the new higher education secretary who replaced Vineet Joshi
Image Credit: Naresh Pal Gangwar. (Photo: Social media)

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