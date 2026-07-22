/CJP protest: Mob chased, thrashed RAF jawan in lynching attempt at Connaught Place; Vehicles vandalised

Chaos erupted in New Delhi near Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar on Monday as protestors gathered under the banner of a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest and turned violent. What was meant to be a demonstration quickly spiralled into intense clashes, resulting in stone-pelting, vandalism of security vehicles, and a life-threatening assault on a security officer. During the height of the disturbances, an aggressive mob surrounded a Rapid Action Force (RAF) jawan, trapping him and subjecting him to a brutal physical assault. The situation became so critical that the officer's life was placed in immediate danger. Fortunately, quick thinking and timely intervention by fellow RAF personnel prevented a tragedy, allowing them to rescue their colleague from the violent crowd.
Visuals and videos widely circulated from the scene captured the scale of the hostility, where protesters aggressively clashed with law enforcement and raised volatile slogans. Mobs actively hurled stones at Rapid Action Force personnel and security vehicles.
In response to the widespread violence, vandalism, and the targeted assault on security forces, the Delhi Police has taken a firm legal stance. Based on formal complaints—including the direct testimony of the attacked jawan—authorities have registered multiple First Information Reports (FIRs). Police confirmed that around eight to nine FIRs have been lodged across various local police stations, and intensive investigations are underway to identify and apprehend all individuals involved in the attacks.
Given the continuing protest and volatile situation, the Central government has ordered deployment of 20 additional companies of the CRPF in Delhi to strengthen security measures.
On Monday, Police released footage showing stone pelting in the Connaught Place area. In the video, a group of youths was seen pelting stones from behind police barricades or by stepping close to them. The Police appealed to all protestors to maintain peace, exercise restraint and cooperate with the police in ensuring peace and public order.
As per the officials, during Monday's protest by CJP in the New Delhi area demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET paper leak, the protesters displayed unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour. Despite repeated warnings and lawful directions issued by the police, they refused to disperse and deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi Police registered five FIRs so far in connection with alleged violence, stone-pelting and vandalism during Monday's protest at Jantar Mantar and is probing whether the violence was part of a pre-planned conspiracy, with police examining more than 250 videos to identify those involved. The FIRs have been registered at the Parliament Street and Connaught Place police stations under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the Arms Act, 1959, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPP Act).
One FIR was registered over the alleged flying of a drone without permission in the New Delhi district area during the Parliament session. Another FIR pertained to an alleged conspiracy hatched for violence, with several crucial pieces of evidence emerging during the police investigation, sources said. Two FIRs have also been registered in connection with alleged obstruction of government work, assault on police personnel and damage to property.
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