Activists associated with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) are preparing to march towards Parliament under the planned 'Chalo Sansad' on Monday even as the Delhi Police has tightened security across the New Delhi district. The proposed march was earlier announced by activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has since been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital after continuing his hunger strike for 20 days on Saturday.
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the organisation remains ready to engage in discussions with the government over its long-pending demands for reforms in the examination system. While he said the government's outreach had come late, he maintained that the organisation was still open to dialogue to find a solution to the issues affecting the education system.
Speaking to ANI, Saurav Das said there was still no clarity from the government's side despite attempts to initiate discussions.
"The administration is trying to open talks with the government. They have come very late, but we have opened our hearts and said that we are willing to talk to them. There has been no clarity from their side as of now. The ball is in their court," he said.
Das said Sonam Wangchuk's condition remains stable and that he is continuing his hunger strike. He added that Wangchuk had sent his best wishes to the young protesters participating in the movement.
"Sonam ji, so far he is stable, and he is continuing his hunger strike. He has sent his very best wishes to the young protesters of this country who have finally awakened to this very difficult, very dead system that does not listen to them at all. A peaceful march will happen very soon. Peaceful protesters have been gathered here for the past 30 days, and we have shown how to carry out a peaceful protest and put our points forward," Das said.
Earlier in the day, Wangchuk said he would end his hunger strike if the government accepted responsibility for recent failures in the education system, including paper leaks, or if Members of Parliament assured him that the issue of education accountability would be raised during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which begins on Monday.
In a post on X, Wangchuk listed three conditions under which he would end his fast.
"I will end my fast on 20th July if: a. If the govt takes accountability of the recent failures in Education system, Paper leaks etc or b. If I and the leadership of CJP reach the doorsteps of Parliament where MPs and leaders of various parties assure us that they will now take up the issue in the Parliament or c. If my health or other factors do not permit this then the MPs and leaders of different parties visit this Hospital and give the above assurance ...From the illegal detentions at Safdarjung Hospital, where my freedom of movement, speech and communication are restricted," Wangchuk wrote.
Supporters began assembling at Jantar Mantar on Monday ahead of the proposed march to Parliament. Addressing the gathering, CJP president Abhijeet Dipke said the protesters were determined to continue their movement.
"No one can stop us from going to Parliament. The biggest march in India's history is about to take place. For the past 10-12 years, attempts have been made to destroy democracy in this country. By sitting at Jantar Mantar for a month, you have revived democracy," Dipke said.
He also said that after a month-long sit-in protest, supporters from different parts of the country were continuing to arrive in large numbers, reflecting the strength of the movement.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police has reiterated that no permission has been sought or granted for any march to Parliament by the CJP. The police warned that strict action would be taken against anyone violating prohibitory orders in the New Delhi district.
In an official advisory, Delhi Police said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), corresponding to the earlier Section 144 of the CrPC, remain in force.
According to the advisory, protest marches, processions, demonstrations and gatherings of five or more people are prohibited across the district, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar with prior permission.
The police also said that elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning July 20 to ensure public safety, protect key government installations and provide security to protected individuals.
Delhi Police further warned that anyone violating the prohibitory orders would face prosecution under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable legal provisions.
(with ANI inputs)
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