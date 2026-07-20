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CJP protest: ‘Open to talks, ball in Government's court,’ says party's spokesperson

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the organisation remains ready to engage in discussions with the government , ahead of the planned march to the Parliament. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 09:55 AM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 09:55 AM IST
CJP protest: ‘Open to talks, ball in Government's court,’ says party's spokesperson
Image Credit: The Cockroach Janta Party said it is open to talks with the government ahead of the planned protest march to the Parliament (IANS)

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