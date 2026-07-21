/CJP protest, police lathi charge and Parliament uproar: A timeline of what happened in Delhi on Monday

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New Delhi: The first day of Parliament's Monsoon Session turned into a politically charged affair on Monday (July 20) as protests over the NEET paper leak spilled onto the streets while the Opposition brought the same issue in both Houses. The day saw confrontations near Jantar Mantar, repeated adjournments in Parliament, heated exchanges between the government and the Opposition and competing claims over how student protests were handled.
The ‘Chalo Sansad’, a protest march to Parliament organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak, was stopped by the Delhi Police shortly after it began. Protesters attempting to move towards Parliament were met with brute force. The police resorted to lathi-charge and used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd after demonstrators tried to push through barricades.
By evening, the protest had become the main political issue in and outside Parliament.
The Delhi Police had denied permission for the march, saying the organisers were not authorised to continue their protest at Jantar Mantar or take out a march towards Parliament. Authorities cited security arrangements around the Monsoon Session and restrictions in the high-security zone. Despite that, CJP supporters gathered in large numbers on Monday morning and proceeded with the march.
By around 9 am, in the humid weather, CJP founder Abhijeet Deepke and Geetanjali Angmo, wife of education activist Sonam Wangchuk, began leading protesters from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament before security personnel stopped and detained them.
While protests continued outside, Parliament witnessed repeated disruptions from the moment proceedings began.
In the Lok Sabha, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026. Soon after, when Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya rose to speak, Opposition members protested and demanded an immediate debate on the NEET paper leak and the alleged theft of offerings at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. Amid loud sloganeering, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till noon.
The Rajya Sabha (Upper House of Parliament) witnessed similar scenes. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, “This is about the future of millions of students. Thousands of students gathered at Jantar Mantar, where they were lathi-charged. The government is trying to assault them. It is trying to suppress and crush them.”
#WATCH | Delhi: Rajya Sabha adjourned to meet again at 12 Noon today.— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026
Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge says, "You have allowed me to present my views regarding this paper leak and the NEET examination scandal. This is a matter concerning students; I am… pic.twitter.com/2bRWp771zI
Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan adjourned the House till 12 pm. When both Houses met again after noon, the protests resumed. With no improvement in order, proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day until Tuesday (July 21) morning.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi did not respond to questions from reporters while leaving Parliament. Later in the evening, he posted a video on X, criticising the government's handling of the student protests.
“The youth are the majority in this country. Prime Minister Modi is the most anti-youth prime minister in India's history. The boys and girls walking on the streets of Delhi are not criminals. They are demanding their rights,” he said.
He added, “They have the right to an education system that respects them, an education system that is fair. There is nothing wrong in what they are doing. What the police and the government are doing is shameful. This is no way to treat them.”
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी भारत के इतिहास के सबसे युवा-विरोधी प्रधानमंत्री हैं - इतने युवा विरोधी कि एक नाकाम शिक्षा मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान का इस्तीफा भी नहीं ले सकते।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 20, 2026
152 पेपर लीक। 7.5 करोड़ छात्र पीड़ित। और सज़ा एक दोषी को भी नहीं। सजा किसे मिली? मेहनती युवाओं को।
और जब इन बच्चों ने… pic.twitter.com/DbX5L4Iq5C
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also accused the government of refusing to discuss education policy in Parliament. “The Opposition wants a debate on education policy, but the government is not ready for it. Instead, tear gas shells are being fired at our children and they are being beaten,” she said.
#WATCH | Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "We are all asking for a discussion. There are problems and major issues with the education policy. Yet, you are unwilling to discuss it; instead, you are using tear gas on the students and beating them up. For what? They… pic.twitter.com/nRmu2O2T9k— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026
Outside Parliament, Kharge again attacked the government and said, “The government is not concerned about students. Instead, it is beating them. If it does not know how to conduct examinations properly, it should let someone else do the job.”
He added, “The government's lathi-charge on students is an attack on democracy. When people who come forward to express their views are intimidated like this, it cannot be called a democracy. We have repeatedly asked the government to look into this issue. On one hand, the country is facing unemployment, and on the other, examinations are not being conducted properly.”
#WATCH | Delhi | "Lathi-charge on students is an attack on democracy. This government is not capable of staying in power," says LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026
"We have also raised the issue of theft of donations (at Ayodhya Ram Temple). Modi sahib should take… pic.twitter.com/4UyPRZpS4Q
Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav accused the Centre of refusing to hear the concerns of students. “The government has become so arrogant that it is not willing to listen. Even if people want to reach them, they are harassed,” he said.
He claimed, “Those involved in the paper leak cases are all BJP members. More than 20 paper leaks have taken place, but no one has been caught. The government is not providing jobs because it would have to implement reservation. It is unfortunate that a lathi-charge took place today.”
#WATCH | Monsoon session of Parliament | Delhi: SP chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav says, "This is not 'sarkar' but 'ahankar'. Those who differentiate in tributes, they did not utter even a word of condolence for the children who died. What can be a bigger arrogance than this for the… pic.twitter.com/XqGsvhPmEN— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also questioned the police action. “When people are protesting peacefully, what is the reason for a lathi charge? A lathi charge itself is an act of violence. I do not understand the logic behind it,” he said.
He added, “Everyone knows these are pressing national issues. Parliament is the place where we should discuss people's concerns and give voice to them.”
#WATCH | Delhi | On CJP protest, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "When a non-violent protest is taking place, what is the reason for a lathi-charge? Lathi charge is not an act of non-violence. It is an act of violence. I don't understand the logic of this. Similarly here in… pic.twitter.com/bgr9ZtkTZF— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MPs, led by Dimple Yadav, marched from Parliament towards Jantar Mantar in support of the protesters.
She said, “It is unfortunate that young people across the country have to struggle just to make their voices heard, while the government refuses to listen. Everyone wants dialogue, but this government is unwilling to hear anyone else’s point of view.”
#WATCH | Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, along with party MPs, marches from Parliament to Jantar Mantar— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026
She says, "The situation across the country is such that the youth want to voice their concerns, yet the government refuses to listen or engage in dialogue. Students… pic.twitter.com/iQUSMOXDOj
Later, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that several SP MPs had been detained at a police station.
#WATCH | Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav says, "Our MPs have been kept at the police station while children are being beaten up outside. What kind of government is this? You do not want to listen to the children. If the NEET examination took place and irregularities… pic.twitter.com/CLcLdw7xri— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026
Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose also claimed that Parliament gates had been closed to stop Opposition MPs from reaching Jantar Mantar.
#WATCH | Monsoon session of Parliament | Delhi: TMC MP Sagarika Ghose says, "...The House is being adjourned after every half an hour. They aren't letting us out. I was just told that the gates are locked, so we can't leave. Effectively, we are prisoners here. It is unclear what… pic.twitter.com/iJthQMKQzX— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026
The BJP rejected the Opposition's allegations and defended both the government's handling of the NEET controversy and the police action.
The party MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat said, “The government is very sensitive on the NEET issue. It has taken appropriate steps regarding the examination. We have seen time and again how important Indian students are for the Government of India.”
Referring to the CJP protest, she said, “Some opportunistic people are always ready to take advantage of any issue. Every issue has an appropriate platform, and creating disorder is not the right way to present it.”
#WATCH | Monsoon session of Parliament | Delhi: BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat says, "Govt is very sensitive about NEET issue. Govt took appropriate steps over NEET exam. A few middlemen cause such issues which have to be faced by students as well as Govt. But the students of India… pic.twitter.com/JEEdwWPHDr— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026
Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, whose party is part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), said, “The government did not cover up the NEET paper leak case. It cancelled the examination and action was taken. The examination was conducted again through agencies with a foolproof system. If there were shortcomings, they will be corrected. This issue has now been addressed.”
#WATCH | Monsoon session of Parliament | Delhi: On reports of Bihar’s Model Schools to be painted saffron and JD(U) objecting to it, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha says, "Education has no colour. Nitish Kumar had initiated such Model Schools. Education is for everyone. I don't think… pic.twitter.com/lCHvun3d5F— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026
BJP MP and actor Hema Malini also criticised the protest. “If there is any problem, it should be discussed properly instead of holding protests. The Modi government has done a lot for young people and for the education system. There is no point in this protest,” she said.
She added, “Students should not be misled. They should be properly informed about what the actual issues are.”
#WATCH | Monsoon session of Parliament | Delhi: BJP MP Hema Malini says, “If there is a problem, it should be discussed properly. Protesting in this manner won't achieve anything. As for the country's youth and the education system, our Modi government has always stood by them… pic.twitter.com/4HQqf90fqk— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026
With the Monsoon Session beginning amid disruption and protests continuing outside Parliament, the confrontation between the government and the Opposition over the education system and the NEET controversy has now moved to the centre of the political agenda. Monday's developments set the tone for what is expected to be another stormy session in Parliament.
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