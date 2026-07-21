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CJP protest, police lathi charge and Parliament uproar: A timeline of what happened in Delhi on Monday

Political parties used the day's developments to sharpen their positions on education and policing. The issue is expected to dominate Parliament in the coming days.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 02:28 AM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 02:28 AM IST
CJP protest, police lathi charge and Parliament uproar: A timeline of what happened in Delhi on Monday
Image Credit: Protesters and police personnel scuffle during CJP protest, in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: ANI)

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