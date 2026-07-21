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CJP protest: Rahul Gandhi says examination system 'hollowed out by termites'

Rahul Gandhi criticised the country’s examination system, calling it “hollowed out by termites,” and questioned the government over issues raised during the CJP protest.

Reported By:ANI
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 01:32 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 01:32 PM IST
CJP protest: Rahul Gandhi says examination system 'hollowed out by termites'
Image Credit: ANI

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