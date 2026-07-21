/CJP protest: Rahul Gandhi says examination system 'hollowed out by termites'

"The point is this is no way to treat the young people of this country. The young people of this country do not have opportunities; all the doors are closed; one door is open for competitive exams, which is also destroyed. These students here are complaining not just about the education system but their future. They are complaining because of Mr Ambani and Mr Adani, and the RSS's complete takeover of the education system. This is about the future of young people. They watch Ambani's wedding and Rs 1,000 crores being spent there, while they have no money to open a business of their own. This is much bigger than education. This is students of India saying they have no future in India. This is legitimate. Dharmendra Pradhan, the Home Minister and the Prime Minister, should resign," Gandhi said.