The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has said that its protest and strike against the government will continue until their three demands are met. The three demands are removal of Dharmendra Pradhan, release of Sonam Wangchuk from hospital and compensation for families of NEET students who died by suicide. Meanwhile, Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi has released Sonam Wangchuk's health update, saying his vitals are stable but he needs continuous monitoring. On the other hand, Delhi Police have registered an FIR against protestors for violence, while Abhijeet Dipke said that Police have filled their hearts with blood by lathicharging on students.
Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital said that Sonam Wangchuk is currently receiving oral rehydration therapy (ORS) and oral potassium supplementation as he continues to decline intravenous fluids and glucose administration despite repeated medical advice.
“At present, Sonam Wangchuk's vital parameters remain stable. However, his blood sugar levels continue to remain on the lower side. His serum potassium level as analysed from a sample collected last night stands at 3.2 mEq/L, and he continues to have persistent pancytopenia, characterized by anaemia and low leukocyte counts. These clinical and laboratory parameters warrant continued close monitoring through serial investigations,” said Wangchuk.
The hospital said that in view of his ongoing mild to moderate dehydration, persistent laboratory abnormalities, and the physiological stress associated with prolonged fasting, sustained medical supervision and continuous clinical monitoring remain essential for his recovery and for the timely identification and management of any potential complications.
The Delhi Police have filed FIRs against CJP protesters for indulging in stone pelting during Monday's protest. The officials have registered FIRs at the Parliament Street and Connaught Place police stations under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including rioting in connection with incidents involving violence, vandalism, damage to public property, obstruction of government employees in the discharge of their duties, and the snatching of police gear such as jackets and helmets during the protest at Jantar Mantar.
According to police, miscreants allegedly vandalised police vehicles and pelted stones at a police team near Regal Cinema in the Outer Circle of Connaught Place. Further investigation into the incident is underway. On Monday, Police released footage showing stone pelting in the Connaught Place area. In the video, a group of youth was seen pelting stones from behind police barricades or by stepping close to it.
Reacting to the Police FIR and alleged lathicharge, activist Abhijeet Dipke claimed that police personnel lathi-charged protesters and assaulted women during the demonstration, while questioning the government over the detention of the protesters. Speaking to ANI about the protest, Dipke said, "Today, the Police staged lathi charge in the morning. They have filled their hearts with blood."
"The issue is not about the strength of the protest. The issue is whether the government has a heart or not. And this is not the only protest where they have shown such brutality. All the protests in this country have shown such brutality. They are breaking the heads of 12-year-old children. They are killing more than 20 children. They are killing more children to save them. The government should be ashamed," he said.
"This is not the government. This is brutality. Stop calling it the government. The government is chosen by the people and works for the people. This is not the government. This is brutality," Dipke added.
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