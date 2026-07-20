/CJP protesters clash with RPF personnel at Jantar Mantar; Police resort to lathicharge for crowd control

Hundreds of supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party (BJP) on Monday clashed with Delhi Police personnel and Reserved Police Force (RPF) at Jantar Mantar. The police then resorted to a lathicharge to control the crowd. However, the situation was brought under control soon, and the protestors then gathered in the dedicated area. Thousands of supporters have gathered at Jantar Mantar, just a few kilometer away from Parliament where Monsoon Session has commenced today.
Sachin Sharma, DCP (New Delhi), issued a firm appeal to the public: "I would like to urge everyone to stay within the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar and not move to any other area. I remind everyone that Section 163 of the BNSS is currently in force. We appeal to all to maintain peace and exercise patience."
#WATCH | Delhi | Protesters gathered for CJP's protest march clash with RPF personnel at Jantar Mantar; RPF personnel & police use lathis for crowd control pic.twitter.com/gijaCjJksW— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026
Massive Turnout: According to Delhi Police sources, an estimated crowd of 15,000 people has gathered across key areas of the national capital, including Mandi House, Janpath, Sansad Marg, and Jantar Mantar.
Metro Station Closures: Security has been further tightened following the closure of the exit gates at Patel Chowk Metro Station. Delhi Police is strictly prohibiting passengers from exiting at this location to manage the influx of demonstrators.
Pedestrian March: Large numbers of protestors are reported to be disembarking at the Central Secretariat and Krishi Bhawan metro stations and marching on foot toward the Jantar Mantar area.
Police Stance on March: Despite the large assembly, police sources have explicitly stated that no unauthorized protest march toward Parliament will be permitted.
Demarcated Limits: Authorities have set a strict perimeter for the protestors, stating that they will not be allowed to proceed beyond the Kerala Bhawan vicinity.
Constant Monitoring: The Delhi Police remains on high alert and is conducting continuous surveillance across the New Delhi district to monitor the evolving situation.
Saurav Das, Chief Spokesperson, Cockroach Janta Party, was escorted to meet Deputy Commissioner's office by Delhi Police personnel where he held brief talks with the officials. Das said that the CJP is open to talks and the ball is in the government's court. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party leaders like Manish Sisodia and Atishi joined the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar. Activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo also attended the CJP protest.
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