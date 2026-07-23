/'Kha lijiye sir': Viral video shows CJP protesters sharing food with deployed RAF officers amid Delhi agitation

Amid increasing tension between security forces and protesters, an emotionally heart-warming video of CJP protesters offering pizzas to Rapid Action Force (RAF) security personnel deployed at Jantar Mantar went viral on the internet. The video was filmed on Tuesday, following Monday’s clash in the national capital.
The footage showed a protester approaching security personnel sitting along the borders with pizzas in his hand, taken out of the pizza box.
In the video, the person holding the food item can be heard asking security personnel to eat as he says, "Kha lijiye sir" (Please have it, sir), approaching each one of them individually.
It has been uploaded on social media with the caption, stressing the importance of respecting law enforcement officials despite opposing their actions:
"We respect uniforms. But won’t leave anyone who is attacking in civil dress… Civil dress walo se maar nahi khayenge (We will not get hit by people in plain clothes)."
"The text on the video said, "Aap dande baatiyein, hum pyaar he baatenge" (You distribute batons, we will distribute love)."
The video triggered thousands of comments online, with users commending the students for choosing reconciliation over confrontation, while others highlighted the difficult position of personnel carrying out orders.
Key reactions across platforms included the following:
"When they go low, we go high," wrote one user on X.
"Messed with the wrong generation. Killing it with love and kindness," commented another.
"Look at their faces, so helpless. Please don’t hate the people in uniform. These police officers don’t have the freedom to simply refuse orders... Hold those in power accountable instead," urged a third user.
The CJP-led demonstration at Jantar Mantar has spanned several weeks, with student leaders demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over reported paper leaks and testing irregularities.
Tensions escalated on Monday after security personnel deployed tear gas and lathi-charges to prevent demonstrators from marching toward Parliament, though protests have continued peacefully in subsequent sessions.
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