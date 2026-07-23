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'Kha lijiye sir': Viral video shows CJP protesters sharing food with deployed RAF officers amid Delhi agitation

A viral video shows CJP protesters offering pizza to deployed RAF personnel at Jantar Mantar hours after clashes in Delhi.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 05:32 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 05:33 PM IST
'Kha lijiye sir': Viral video shows CJP protesters sharing food with deployed RAF officers amid Delhi agitation
Image Credit: Viral video shows CJP protesters sharing food with deployed RAF officers amid Delhi agitation.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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