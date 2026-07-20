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CJP protestors reach near Parliament; Tear gas, additional security forces and lathicharge; ‘Sansad chalo’ march swells

As the protest swelled, additional security forces and anti-riot vehicles were rushed to the area. The South Gate of the Parliament complex was shut as a precaution. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 02:22 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 02:22 PM IST
CJP protestors reach near Parliament; Tear gas, additional security forces and lathicharge; ‘Sansad chalo’ march swells
Image Credit: RPF personnel &amp; police use lathis for crowd control as protesters gathered for CJP&#039;s protest (ANI Photos)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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