/CJP protestors reach near Parliament; Tear gas, additional security forces and lathicharge; ‘Sansad chalo’ march swells

Sharing the development on X, Saurav Das wrote that he and Ashutosh Ranka were on their way to meet JP Nadda on behalf of the party. He said the government's outreach had come in the morning and reiterated that the party's demands for examination reforms remained unchanged. Earlier, Das had also said that although the administration had initiated contact, there was still no clarity from the government's side, adding that "the ball is in their court."