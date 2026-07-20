/CJP protestors reach near Parliament; Tear gas, additional security forces and lathicharge; ‘Sansad chalo’ march swells

Thousands of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters marched towards Parliament on Monday, defying restrictions and multiple police barricades during the party's much-publicised ‘Sansad Chalo’ protest. What began as a peaceful march from Jantar Mantar soon escalated into a tense standoff as security personnel used tear gas and a mild lathi charge to stop protesters from entering the high-security Parliament zone.
The protest gathered momentum through the morning as students, activists and supporters poured onto the streets, raising slogans demanding accountability over the alleged NEET examination paper leaks and wider reforms in the education system. Large crowds moved through central Delhi, reaching areas including Connaught Place, Janpath, Rail Bhawan and Shastri Bhawan, bringing traffic to a halt and prompting authorities to tighten security around Parliament.
As protesters attempted to push through several layers of iron barricades, Delhi Police stepped in to prevent the march from moving any closer to Parliament. Tear gas shells were fired near Shastri Bhawan after sections of the crowd tried to breach the barricades, while police also carried out a mild lathi charge to disperse demonstrators. Minor scuffles broke out at several locations, leaving a few protesters and security personnel with minor injuries.
Additional security forces and anti-riot vehicles were rushed to the area as the crowd continued to swell. The South Gate of the Parliament complex was shut as a precaution, while several roads in central Delhi were cordoned off. Authorities also closed entry and exit gates at five Delhi Metro stations near the protest route, causing inconvenience to commuters. Protesters were seen raising slogans both outside and inside metro station premises. There were also reports of possible mobile signal disruptions around the protest site, although officials have not confirmed whether signal jammers were deployed.
Security arrangements remained particularly tight as the Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on Monday. According to a Delhi Police advisory, processions, protest marches and gatherings of five or more people are prohibited outside designated protest areas without prior permission. Police had earlier maintained that no permission had been granted for the CJP's march to Parliament.
Amid the unfolding protests outside Parliament, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was reported to be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah inside the Parliament premises. While the agenda of the meeting was not immediately disclosed, it came as the nationwide protests over examination reforms and the NEET issue intensified, placing the Education Ministry under renewed political scrutiny.
Even as police attempted to contain the crowds, CJP leaders indicated that the government had opened a channel for dialogue. Party representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka left Jantar Mantar to meet Union Health Minister JP Nadda after, according to the party, the government reached out for discussions earlier in the day.
Sharing the development on X, Saurav Das wrote that he and Ashutosh Ranka were on their way to meet JP Nadda on behalf of the party. He said the government's outreach had come in the morning and reiterated that the party's demands for examination reforms remained unchanged. Earlier, Das had also said that although the administration had initiated contact, there was still no clarity from the government's side, adding that "the ball is in their court."
Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke ended his indefinite hunger strike after activist Sonam Wangchuk requested him to do so. Dipke had begun his fast after Wangchuk was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18, following the deterioration of his health during a 21-day hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Despite being admitted to hospital, Wangchuk continued to remain a powerful symbol of the protest movement. In a note shared on his official X account on Monday, he said his health had improved and requested hospital authorities to discharge him, even temporarily, so that he could join the 'Sansad Chalo' march to Parliament. He said his health parameters were normal and expressed his desire to stand alongside the protesters.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.