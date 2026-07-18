/CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke announces indefinite hunger strike after Sonam Wangchuk taken to hospital

Cochroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has announced an indefinite hunger strike on Saturday after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken to Safdurjung Hospital for ‘essential care’ by the Delhi Police on the orders of the Delhi High Court.
Announcing a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged he was assaulted by Delhi Police personnel, labeling them "goons." The allegation followed police action that forcibly shifted fasting climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to a hospital and cleared the protest site.
Dipke's fast is part of an ongoing demonstration demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged paper leaks and irregularities in the May 3 NEET-UG exam.
"I am commencing my indefinite hunger strike starting today. I appeal to everyone: do not back down. This movement will only grow larger. They have made a grave mistake. I urge everyone to come to Jantar Mantar. Our movement will continue from here, and we will proceed with our march scheduled for July 20th," the CJP founder announced at Jantar Mantar.
#WATCH | Delhi: Founding President of the Cockroach Janta Party, Abhijeet Dipke, says, "I am commencing my indefinite hunger strike starting today. I appeal to everyone: do not back down; this movement will only grow larger. They have made a grave mistake... I urge everyone to… pic.twitter.com/iCoB6jSOHQ— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2026
I am starting an indefinite hunger strike beginning right now.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 18, 2026
Meanwhile, a large contingent of Delhi Police personnel was deployed at the protest site as authorities directed demonstrators to clear the area.
In response, student protesters formed a human chain around activists participating in the hunger strike, including Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) PhD scholar Neha Bora, in an attempt to prevent police from detaining them.
In a post on X, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said Sonam Wangchuk had been shifted to a hospital in accordance with the Delhi High Court's directions and on the recommendation of medical experts, citing his worsening health condition.
"As per orders of the Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advice due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care. While complying with the orders of the Hon'ble High Court, the protestors tried to create obstruction, leading to a brief commotion. However, the police exercised maximum restraint and carried out the operation safely," Sharma said.
He also appealed to the protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar to vacate the site peacefully at the earliest.
The police action, however, triggered strong reactions from the Opposition. AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the government of cracking down on peaceful dissent, while Trinamool Congress leader Sagarika Ghose and Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav also criticised the move.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.