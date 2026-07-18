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CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke announces indefinite hunger strike after Sonam Wangchuk taken to hospital

A large contingent of Delhi Police personnel was deployed at the protest site as authorities directed demonstrators to clear the area.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 10:49 AM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 10:49 AM IST
CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke announces indefinite hunger strike after Sonam Wangchuk taken to hospital
Image Credit: Cochroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke announces indefinite hunger strike as part of ongoing NEET-UG paper leak protest at Jantar Mantar. (Image: ANI/X)

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