/CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke announces indefinite hunger strike after Sonam Wangchuk taken to hospital

"As per orders of the Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advice due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care. While complying with the orders of the Hon'ble High Court, the protestors tried to create obstruction, leading to a brief commotion. However, the police exercised maximum restraint and carried out the operation safely," Sharma said.