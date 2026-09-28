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  • /CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka alleges ‘bullying’ by Assam Police after Guwahati detention

CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka alleges ‘bullying’ by Assam Police after Guwahati detention

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Ranka alleged that the police action was illegal and claimed that CJP members were picked up from private property without being told why they were being detained.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 12:53 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 12:53 PM IST
CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka alleges ‘bullying’ by Assam Police after Guwahati detention
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka alleges ‘bullying’ by Assam Police after Guwahati detention
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