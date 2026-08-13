/CJP’s Saurav Das alleges family ‘intimidated’ by Puducherry Police; cops cite Independence Day security

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das has alleged that Puducherry Police visited his family’s residence and questioned his relatives, claiming the action amounted to “intimidation” at the “behest of the Union government”.
In a post on X, Das questioned why the police had visited his family home and sought clarification on who had ordered the enquiry.
“Two hours ago, the Pondicherry Police showed up at my family's home and subjected them to all kinds of questioning. Why this harassment, @PuducheryPolice? Who ordered this and for what purpose? Is this the legal procedure?” Das wrote.
He went on to allege that the BJP-backed government in Puducherry was intimidating his family and claimed the action was being carried out at the direction of the Centre.
“Why is the BJP government in Pondicherry intimidating my family? This is not the character of the Pondy government. This is being done at the behest of the Union government!” he said.
Das alleged that the police action was aimed at pressuring him into silence but said it would not stop him from continuing his political activities.
“If the intention is to intimidate me into silence, it will not work. This will not cower me down. It only strengthens our resolve to build a better system, one where the police uphold the law instead of acting like goondas!” he said in the post.
He also repeated his questions about the purpose of the police visit and whether the action followed established legal procedure.
Das linked the incident to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent visit to Puducherry. Referring to Shah’s meeting with the Puducherry Home Minister and Lieutenant Governor, Das asked whether the police action had been discussed during the meeting.
“Just two days ago, Amit Shah was in Puducherry, where he met its Home Minister and Lieutenant Governor (who was infamously known as the 'Eyes and Ears' of Modi in Gujarat years). Was this intimidation tactic planned at their meeting?” Das wrote.
Puducherry Police, however, said the visit was part of routine security checks being carried out ahead of Independence Day.
According to the police, enquiries were being conducted at houses and hotels in areas frequented by VIPs to establish whether any new people had recently arrived or were staying in Puducherry.
An official said such enquiries were routine and formed part of the security arrangements being put in place ahead of Independence Day.
The police clarification comes as Das’s allegations and the official explanation offer two different accounts of the purpose behind the visit.
(With ANI inputs)
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