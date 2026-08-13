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  • /CJP’s Saurav Das alleges family ‘intimidated’ by Puducherry Police; cops cite Independence Day security

CJP’s Saurav Das alleges family ‘intimidated’ by Puducherry Police; cops cite Independence Day security

He went on to allege that the BJP-backed government in Puducherry was intimidating his family and claimed the action was being carried out at the direction of the Centre.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 08:29 AM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 08:29 AM IST
CJP’s Saurav Das alleges family ‘intimidated’ by Puducherry Police; cops cite Independence Day security
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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CJP’s Saurav Das alleges family ‘intimidated’ by Puducherry Police; cops cite Independence Day security
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