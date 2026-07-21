Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Bitten by a burger: CJP fires spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya over fast-food stop during Delhi protest

Bitten by a burger: CJP fires spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya over fast-food stop during Delhi protest

CJP sacked spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya after a viral video showed him eating at a fast-food joint during the party's Delhi protest. 

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 06:32 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 06:32 PM IST
Bitten by a burger: CJP fires spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya over fast-food stop during Delhi protest
Image Credit: CJP sacks spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Bitten by a burger: CJP fires spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya over fast-food stop during Delhi protest
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)3 min ago
2
The India Story35 min ago
3
Ohh My Dog44 min ago
4
India vs Zimbabwe49 min ago
5
Sumeet Sachdev56 min ago