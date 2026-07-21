/Bitten by a burger: CJP fires spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya over fast-food stop during Delhi protest

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday summarily removed its spokesperson, political researcher and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya, from his post after videos surfaced on social media showing him eating at a fast-food outlet while party demonstrators were allegedly facing police action.
The decision was announced via an official statement on X, where the political outfit strongly condemned Dahiya’s actions, describing them as "deeply insensitive" and inconsistent with the core values of the movement.
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