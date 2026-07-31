/'Leave the girl alone': CJP hits back after Noida girl faces police case

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das on Friday criticised the police case against a 25-year-old woman accused of using objectionable language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a Jantar Mantar protest. Das said that while abusive language during a protest can be criticised, using the criminal justice system to target protesters is not justified. He also appealed to the government and police to stop targeting youth.
Speaking to ANI, Das noted that such language is common in everyday life, questioning when using abusive words became a criminal offense in the country.
"One might condemn the use of abusive language during a protest. However, using the criminal justice machinery to target and harass them through the police is absolutely unjustifiable. Since when has using abusive language become a criminal offense in this country? People use such language in everyday life all the time," he said.
Das also criticised what he described as selective action against protesters, alleging that leaders facing serious criminal charges often do not face similar scrutiny.
He added, "50% of the MPs in the Lok Sabha face criminal charges, including heinous ones like rape, murder, and dacoity, yet no action is taken against them. You simply want to single them out and make an example of them. This is utterly condemnable."
The CJP spokesperson’s comments came after a police case was registered against Ruchika Singh, a 25-year-old woman accused of making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest at Jantar Mantar.
#WATCH | Delhi: On FIR against Noida girl for using abusive language against PM Narendra Modi during protest at Jantar Mantar, Cockroach Janta Party Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das says, "One might condemn the use of abusive language during a protest. However, using the criminal… pic.twitter.com/BkOdx0flQb— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2026
Ruchika Singh was booked by Delhi Police for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest against the NEET paper leak issue at Jantar Mantar.
The alleged remarks were made on July 23 during a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over NEET paper leaks. A complaint was filed on July 29, following which police registered a Zero FIR.
The complainant alleged that Singh’s comments insulted the dignity of the Prime Minister’s Office and could disturb public order. The FIR was registered at Expressway Police Station in Noida under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to breach of peace, public mischief, and defamation.
The case has now been transferred to Parliament Street Police Station in Delhi for further investigation.
The Delhi government recently said it would not take legal action against people arrested during paper leak protests unless they had criminal backgrounds.
Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said the government supports students participating in demonstrations but would take action against those involved in unlawful activities.
“We stand with the students, and it is in that spirit that we issued this order. Our government has honoured its commitment to them. However, if any anti-social elements with criminal antecedents used the student protest as an opportunity to spread violence, action will be taken against them,” he said.
Students and youth groups, including the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), held protests at Jantar Mantar and other locations across the country over the NEET UG paper leak issue, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Following the protests, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister on July 25, citing the need to protect students’ futures and prevent further complications.
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