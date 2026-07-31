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'Leave the girl alone': CJP hits back after Noida girl faces police case

The CJP spokesperson’s comments came after a police case was registered against Ruchika Singh, a 25-year-old woman accused of making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest at Jantar Mantar.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 01:22 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 01:29 PM IST
'Leave the girl alone': CJP hits back after Noida girl faces police case
Image Credit: X, IANS. Security personnel deployed during CJP's "Chalo Sansad" march on July 20.

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