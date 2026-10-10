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  • /CJP shares plan B after Abhijeet Dipke’s detention, shares pre-recorded video naming Ajinkya Shinde as successor

CJP shares plan B after Abhijeet Dipke’s detention, shares pre-recorded video naming Ajinkya Shinde as successor

Central leadership of CJP has been detained from IGI airport upon their arrival in Delhi. Separately around 500 people from various locations were also detained ahead of the planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 02:00 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 02:00 PM IST
CJP shares plan B after Abhijeet Dipke’s detention, shares pre-recorded video naming Ajinkya Shinde as successor
Image Credit: Left- IANS, Right- screengrab/@Cockroachisback/X

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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