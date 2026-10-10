/CJP shares plan B after Abhijeet Dipke’s detention, shares pre-recorded video naming Ajinkya Shinde as successor

After the detention of the central leadership of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Saturday, CJP’s X handle shared a pre-recorded video of its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, in the video, Dipke anticipates their arrest and asks supporters to follow Ajinkya Shinde, whom he names as the next leader of the movement.
“If you are watching this video, it means that Ashu, Saurabh and I have all been arrested,” Dipke says in the video.
Addressing supporters, Dipke says Shinde will take the movement forward following the detention of the three leaders.
“After us, Ajinkya will lead this movement,” he says, urging those watching the video to follow Shinde.
“So, all of you watching these videos, please follow Ajinkya Shinde,” Dipke adds, saying Shinde will carry forward the Cockroach Janta Party after Ashutosh, Saurav and himself.
The video was shared on X after police detained Dipke, Ranka and Das.
IMPORTANT Until Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka are in detention, CJP’s Organization In-Charge Ajinkya Shinde will lead this protest at Jantar Mantar. Abhijeet had pre-recorded this video last night in anticipation of a potential arrest. @AjinkyaCJP https://t.co/WSQ69mKfTV— Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) October 10, 2026
Delhi Police continued to detain activists on Saturday ahead of a planned protest against the Election Commission, organised by various groups led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), saying there was no legal sanction for the demonstration.
CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke, who was travelling from Mumbai to Delhi to join the protest, posted a video on Instagram alleging that police personnel entered his aircraft after it landed at Delhi Airport and attempted to detain him and his associates as they disembarked.
In the video, Dipke accused the police of trying to arrest them inside the aircraft, describing the action as an example of the Narendra Modi government's fear of peaceful dissent. He claimed that even Indira Gandhi had not taken such action during the Emergency, adding that the group had intended to hold a peaceful protest and was being treated like criminals.
"You can see where the nation is heading. They are here to arrest us directly from the flight," Dipke said in the video, calling the action a form of dictatorship and declaring that he and his associates were not afraid of being arrested.
The CJP also shared a video of its legal head, Ratna Singh, who alleged that police were detaining her as she attempted to leave her home in her car.
Singh claimed that officers had arrived at her residence in the morning and told her that they had orders from senior authorities to detain her, but had not provided any official notification.
She said she was refusing to leave her car and described her situation as an unlawful detention on the road.
The party also claimed that YouTuber Dhruv Rathee had been detained, alleging that the government was "terrified of young people who question its wrongdoings and refuse to stay silent".
Delhi Police said around 500 people who arrived in different groups from various locations had been detained ahead of the planned demonstration.
Meanwhile, from Connaught Place, around 200 protesters were detained and repotedly stones were pelted.
Nearly 50 people with criminal antecedents were also apprehended as a preventive measure to prevent disturbances.
As part of the security arrangements, the New Delhi district was divided into 20 operational zones, with a dedicated detention centre established for each zone, police said.
Several demonstrators were detained after gathering at Jantar Mantar and Sansad Marg, amid tight security and extensive barricading across the capital.
Security personnel were deployed at multiple locations, while entry points into Delhi were placed under heightened security. According to the details provided, 46 Metro stations remained closed.
The security measures were intended to prevent any untoward incident during the demonstration, with police seeking to avoid a recurrence of the July 20 protests.
(with ANI inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.