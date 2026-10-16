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  • /CJP's Abhijeet Dipke and AISA chief Neha Bora detained ahead of Connaught Place Tiranga march

CJP's Abhijeet Dipke and AISA chief Neha Bora detained ahead of Connaught Place Tiranga march

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and AISA chief Neha Bora were detained before their 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march could begin.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 07:11 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 07:16 PM IST
CJP's Abhijeet Dipke and AISA chief Neha Bora detained ahead of Connaught Place Tiranga march
Image Credit: IANS. Members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and other left-wing organisations take part in the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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CJP's Abhijeet Dipke and AISA chief Neha Bora detained ahead of Connaught Place Tiranga march
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