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CJP vs government: Four developments that have left many questions unanswered

The CJP’s rapid rise has brought new political challenges, while internal decisions within the movement have influenced its next phase. The protest’s future now depends on how both the government and its leaders respond.

Written ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 02:52 AM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 02:52 AM IST
CJP vs government: Four developments that have left many questions unanswered
Image Credit: CJP supporters continue the protest following the clashes between protesters and police during parliament march near Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on July 21. (Photo: ANI)

About the Author

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar is a senior sub-editor at Zee News English with more than 14 years of experience in journalism. He specialises in politics, policies, data science, international affairs, internal security, strategic studies and environmental reporting, and is known for his strong editorial judgement and clarity-driven storytelling. Over the years, he has worked across some of India’s leading media organisations, including Daily Bhaskar, Firstpost, India Times, National Herald and Outlook, contributing to both field reporting and newsroom desk leadership roles. He has extensively covered three Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi, delivering on-ground political insights and data-backed analysis. His work in political and conflict reporting has earned him professional recognition and industry awards. Backed by a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, he contributes to the production of accurate, contextual and impactful journalism that helps readers understand complex national and global developments with clarity and confidence. He can be reached out at tarique.anwar@india.com.

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