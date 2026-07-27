/CJP warns of fresh protests if FIRs against student demonstrators are not withdrawn

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday warned the Centre that it would launch another round of protests if criminal cases against students and volunteers involved in the anti-paper leak agitation are not withdrawn. In a fresh statement, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka urged the Union government, particularly Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, to ensure that all detained students are released, existing FIRs are withdrawn and no fresh cases are registered against protesters.
"We demand that all the FIRs against the protestors be immediately withdrawn, students be released and no future FIRs be filed (in line with our agreement) by Delhi police / Central investigative agencies / Police in BJP-allied states, FAILING WHICH WE WILL BE FORCED TO SIT ON PROTEST AGAIN," Ranka wrote on X.
His remarks came a day after fellow CJP spokesperson Saurav Das expressed concern over reports of students, volunteers and protesters allegedly being detained and targeted in different parts of the country.
Before calling off its 37-day protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, the CJP had said the government had assured its leaders that no legal or police action would be taken against those who participated in demonstrations in Delhi or elsewhere.
"The CJP continues to closely monitor the situation and expects the Government of India and all BJP/NDA state governments to act with utmost urgency, responsibility, and good faith that the present circumstances demand," Das said in a statement.
The demand was echoed by All India Students' Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora, who urged the government to honour its commitment.
"The Union government had assured that no cases would be filed against students protesting against the paper leak and that the existing cases would be withdrawn. However, hundreds of students remain in jail across Bihar. Arresting students and invoking serious charges such as attempt to murder against them for protesting is unacceptable," Bora told reporters.
The CJP has also come under criticism after videos circulated on social media purportedly showed some of its leaders celebrating the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shortly after ending the protest.
The clips allegedly show CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, along with other members, dancing after the conclusion of the agitation, even as reports emerged of students and volunteers being detained in several states.
Responding to the criticism, Das defended the celebrations, saying many people had misunderstood the way younger activists express themselves.
"We can sit on the road for as long as it takes. We can protest while dancing. We can organise while sipping cold coffee. We can fight for change without looking the way previous generations think a movement should look (no shade on anyone!)," he wrote.
"That's just how this generation is. Confident, creative, resilient, and IMPOSSIBLE to stereotype. The uncles and aunties can keep complaining. They'll just have to deal with us!" Das added.
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