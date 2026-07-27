Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /CJP warns of fresh protests if FIRs against student demonstrators are not withdrawn

CJP warns of fresh protests if FIRs against student demonstrators are not withdrawn

His remarks came a day after fellow CJP spokesperson Saurav Das expressed concern over reports of students, volunteers and protesters allegedly being detained and targeted in different parts of the country.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 05:40 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 05:40 PM IST
CJP warns of fresh protests if FIRs against student demonstrators are not withdrawn
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
CJP warns of fresh protests if FIRs against student demonstrators are not withdrawn
CJP protest5 min ago
2
Playground season 522 min ago
3
Indian Seafarers Safety Laws29 min ago
4
Mirabai Chanu31 min ago
5
itr filing 20261 hr ago