/CJP warns of fresh protests if FIRs against student demonstrators are not withdrawn

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday warned the Centre that it would launch another round of protests if criminal cases against students and volunteers involved in the anti-paper leak agitation are not withdrawn. In a fresh statement, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka urged the Union government, particularly Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, to ensure that all detained students are released, existing FIRs are withdrawn and no fresh cases are registered against protesters.