/CJP issues final ultimatum: Agitation to resume if Centre breaches July 25 pact using SC order as shield

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has decided to take a strict stance in wake of the interim order passed by a Supreme Court bench headed by CJI Surya Kant on matters related to the ongoing student agitation. CJP Founder Abhijit Dipke said on Tuesday that in case law enforcement agencies continue to harass or target student protesters, the party will launch a huge peaceful movement across the country without any delay.
"If the harassment of students at the hands of the police continues, the Cockroach Janata Party will soon stage a large-scale peaceful protest. The government must stop targeting students and end this witch-hunt," Dipke posted on social platform X.
If the harassment of students at the hands of the police continues, the Cockroach Janta Party will respond with a massive peaceful protest soon.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 28, 2026
The Govt must stop targeting and witch-hunting students.
Similarly, CJP leader Sourav Das warned that in case the administration violates its clear promise made to student representatives, the leadership will be left with no other option but to organize another nationwide agitation.
CJP leader Sourav Das raised serious concerns over 'direction No. 4' of the Supreme Court's interim order, saying that it is setting a dangerous precedent for civil liberties in the entire country.
Under direction No. 4, state governments and law enforcement agencies can continue with ongoing investigations and the FIRs registered during the 37-day agitation at Jantar Mantar. According to the CJP leaders, this is in total contradiction to the promise made by the central government on July 25, 2026, which assured that all cases would be withdrawn without fail and promised no indirect or direct retribution to any student protester.
According to Das, CJP called off their prolonged agitation only after receiving full assurances from the government. Now the party has apprehensions that both state and central authorities can take advantage of the judicial directive and continue their proceeding against individual students.
The CJP was highly unhappy with the fact that the government counsel did not object to the particular clause in the court even while having full knowledge about the late-night discussions and the written agreement signed on July 25.
However, CJP leadership clarified that the judicial directive does not restrict state or central executive authorities from exercising their power to drop charges—citing precedents set by state governments in Bihar and Assam.
"The executive retains the complete authority to withdraw these cases or decline further prosecution. The court has not made it mandatory for governments to pursue these FIRs," Das remarked, urging the administration not to use the judicial order as a pretext to bypass its written commitments to the country's youth.
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