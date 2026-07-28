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  • /CJP issues final ultimatum: Agitation to resume if Centre breaches July 25 pact using SC order as shield

CJP issues final ultimatum: Agitation to resume if Centre breaches July 25 pact using SC order as shield

CJP founder Abhijit Dipke and leader Sourav Das warned of nationwide protests if governments use the Supreme Court interim order to target student activists.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 08:34 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 08:34 PM IST
CJP issues final ultimatum: Agitation to resume if Centre breaches July 25 pact using SC order as shield
Image Credit: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke addresses supporters. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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