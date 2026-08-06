Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /CJP's Abhijeet Dipke launches 'Kya Bolti Public' campaign, puts education reform first

CJP's Abhijeet Dipke launches 'Kya Bolti Public' campaign, puts education reform first

Speaking at a press conference after the party's core team meeting in his hometown of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, Dipke said education reform would be the campaign's priority, arguing that rising school, college and coaching fees have made quality education increasingly unaffordable.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 04:32 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 04:32 PM IST
CJP's Abhijeet Dipke launches 'Kya Bolti Public' campaign, puts education reform first
Image Credit: Photo Credit: ANI

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Will UPI payments above Rs 2,000 cost more? New bill explained
2
3
4
5