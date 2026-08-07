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  • /CJP's Abhijeet Dipke takes swipe at critics after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat defends Gen Z protest

CJP's Abhijeet Dipke takes swipe at critics after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat defends Gen Z protest

Bhagwat, speaking at an outreach event in Mumbai on Thursday, defended the right of young people to protest, saying their concerns deserved to be heard. He stressed that protests were a legitimate part of democratic dialogue and should not automatically be viewed as anti-national.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 03:43 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 03:46 PM IST
CJP's Abhijeet Dipke takes swipe at critics after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat defends Gen Z protest
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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CJP's Abhijeet Dipke takes swipe at critics after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat defends Gen Z protest
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