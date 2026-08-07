Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday appeared to take a swipe at those who criticised last month's nationwide student protests over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, a day after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said young protesters should not be branded anti-national.
Reacting to a post on X carrying Bhagwat's remarks, Dipke wrote, "To whom it may concern…" The brief post was widely seen as a response to criticism from a section of BJP leaders, who had alleged that foreign-linked and anti-national elements were behind the student-led demonstrations.
Bhagwat, speaking at an outreach event in Mumbai on Thursday, defended the right of young people to protest, saying their concerns deserved to be heard. He stressed that protests were a legitimate part of democratic dialogue and should not automatically be viewed as anti-national.
"When we were of their age (youth), we would listen to our elders. We never used to question. Now, the Gen Z wants logical answers," Bhagwat said.
"Gen Z are our own children. If they protest for an issue, how can they become anti-national? Their concerns should be heard. In a democracy, protest is also a form of dialogue. There is nothing wrong in protesting, but it should not be used to create divisions in society," he added. Bhagwat also said India's education policy needed improvement and called for wider discussions on the issue.
His remarks came amid an ongoing debate over the student protests, which erupted after allegations of irregularities in the NEET-UG examination. The demonstrations spread across several parts of the country, with Delhi emerging as the focal point. Authorities are investigating clashes between protesters and police in the national capital, as well as allegations of police excesses. Officials have maintained that while the movement began as a genuine student protest demanding examination reforms, some vested interest groups and people with criminal backgrounds later infiltrated it.
The protests, led by the CJP at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and supported by activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike for examination reforms, drew sharp criticism from several BJP leaders.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that "foreign forces have hijacked the students' outrage and anti-national forces are now driving this movement."
Addressing a party event in Telangana in June, BJP president Nitin Nabin said: "Parties like virus and cockroach are coming into the country. These are people who want to hollow out the country. There is a need to pay attention to these virus and cockroach people."
West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari also claimed during the nationwide protests that "anti-national gangs" had become active once again.
Similarly, BJP Mumbai president Ameet Satam alleged that "anti-national elements" had joined the CJP protests and accused the Opposition of aligning with what he described as the "tukde tukde gang."
With Bhagwat's intervention, the debate over student protests has gained fresh attention, particularly regarding how young people's dissent should be viewed in a democratic society.
(With agencies' inputs)
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