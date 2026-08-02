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  • /CJP's Abhijeet Dipke urges PM Modi to withdraw cases against student protesters

CJP's Abhijeet Dipke urges PM Modi to withdraw cases against student protesters

Dipke also demanded that Prime Minister Modi apologise for the police action during the student protest on July 20, alleging that demonstrators were subjected to excessive force.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 11:16 AM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 11:16 AM IST
CJP's Abhijeet Dipke urges PM Modi to withdraw cases against student protesters
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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