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CJP's Dipke backs Jharkhand students' protest over alleged exam irregularities

As protests continued in Ranchi, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the party stood firmly with the students and supported their demands for a fair and transparent recruitment process.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 11:11 AM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 11:11 AM IST
CJP's Dipke backs Jharkhand students' protest over alleged exam irregularities
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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CJP's Dipke backs Jharkhand students' protest over alleged exam irregularities
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