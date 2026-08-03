The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has extended its support to students protesting in Jharkhand over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) CGL, and other competitive exams.
As protests continued in Ranchi, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the party stood firmly with the students and supported their demands for a fair and transparent recruitment process.
In a post on X, Dipke wrote, "Spoke to the students who are protesting in Jharkhand over irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams. The CJP stands with all the students in Jharkhand and supports their demands."
The protesting students have called on the Hemant Soren-led government to ensure transparency in the examination system and hold talks with them to address their concerns.
One of the protesters told ANI that the demonstrations had remained peaceful and urged the government to engage in dialogue.
"Jharkhand is a land where students are protesting peacefully. You may have witnessed the nature of protests in other parts of the country, but the soil of Jharkhand is different. Here, the only appeal being made to the government is to listen to the students. Engaging in dialogue is a sign of a healthy democracy, and therefore, we humbly request the government to come forward and hold discussions with us. Whether it is related to the JPSC, JSSC, or the blacklisted company TDL, all examinations conducted in the past must be cancelled immediately. Furthermore, accountability must be established for any irregularities that occurred during those periods. There must be transparency in the entire system," the protester said.
As part of the agitation, the aspirants also organised a Mashal March in Ranchi.
Meanwhile, BJP State General Secretary Amar Kumar Bauri criticised the Jharkhand government over the alleged irregularities and demanded that Chief Minister Hemant Soren resign, taking moral responsibility for the issue.
Speaking to ANI, Bauri alleged that since the Hemant Soren government came to power, recruitment examinations had repeatedly been hit by paper leaks and the involvement of solver gangs.
"We have repeatedly alleged that jobs are being sold. Following the recent events concerning the JPSC, students have finally lost their patience and taken to the streets," Bauri said.
He claimed that students had been protesting for eight days without any response from the state government. Bauri also accused Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of maintaining "blatant double standards" by remaining silent on the issue.
Drawing a comparison with recent protests over NEET at Jantar Mantar, he alleged that while national-level issues received attention, the concerns of students protesting against the JPSC in Jharkhand were being ignored.
Bauri also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged examination irregularities and reiterated his call for Chief Minister Hemant Soren to step down.
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