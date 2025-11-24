A woman from Arunachal Pradesh recalled an incident at the Shanghai Airport. She said that she was held there for more than 18 hours on Friday as the staff called her Indian passport invalid, claiming that Arunachal was a part of Chinese territory.

The woman, identified as Pema Wang Thongdok, shared her ordeal on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). In a post, she described the distress she faced while being held at the airport. According to Pema, the staff questioned her identity and her place of birth, insisting that her passport was invalid.

In her post, Pema tagged the Prime Minister’s Office, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, urging them to look into the matter.

"Pema Khandu, Kiren Rijiju, Prime Minister's Office, I was held at Shanghai airport for over 18 hrs on 21st Nov, 2025 on claims by China immigration & @chinaeasternair. They called my Indian passport invalid as my birthplace is Arunachal Pradesh which they claimed is Chinese territory," the post read.

@pemakhandu @kirenrijuju @PMOIndia I was held at Shanghai airport for over 18 hrs on 21st Nov, 2025 on claims by China immigration & @chinaeasternair They called my Indian passport invalid as my birthplace is Arunachal Pradesh which they claimed is Chinese territory. @cnnbrk — Pem Wang Thongdok (@wang_pem) November 23, 2025

Netizens' Reaction

The post quickly gained attention, with many users expressing anger, concern, and solidarity. Several people demanded an official response from the Indian government, calling the incident disrespectful.

"This is unacceptable @MEAIndia take some action," an X user commented under the post.

"Can we act on this now," another X user commented and tagged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.