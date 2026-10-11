/Clash breaks out at UP Congress Headquarters during Aradhana Misra Mona’s swearing-in

A clash broke out at the Uttar Pradesh Congress headquarters in Lucknow on Sunday during the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed state party president Aradhana Misra Mona, bringing an internal rift within the party into the open. Supporters of former state Congress president Ajay Rai and the new leadership reportedly engaged in heated exchanges, pushing and shoving, and physical clashes, creating chaos at the party office. The commotion lasted around half an hour, while a video purportedly showing the incident has been widely shared on social media.