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Clash breaks out at UP Congress Headquarters during Aradhana Misra Mona’s swearing-in

Supporters of former state Congress president Ajay Rai and the new leadership reportedly engaged in heated exchanges, pushing and shoving, and physical clashes, creating chaos at the party office. The commotion lasted around half an hour, while a video purportedly showing the incident has been widely shared on social media.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 05:12 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 05:12 PM IST
Clash breaks out at UP Congress Headquarters during Aradhana Misra Mona’s swearing-in
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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