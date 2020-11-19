Clashes break out between BJP, TMC workers in West Bengal's Coochbehar

Kolkata: Several people were reportedly injured in a clash between the cadres of BJP and TMC in West Bengal's Coochbehar on Thursday.

The fight broke out during the 12-hour bandh called by BJP.

As the BJP cadres were purportedly stopping transport movement and asking shopkeepers to close shops, the TMC cadres allegedly asked the people to not follow the orders.

This led to a clash between the two groups.

Police had to lathicharge to control the situation.

Police and rapid action force (RAF) were deployed in large numbers in the sub-divisional town of Tufanganj to avert any untoward incident with supporters of both the BJP and the TMC confronting each other.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that "a few people are bringing in goons" from other states to disturb peace, ahead of the 2021 assembly elections.

"If some goons from outside come to our state and terrorise you, all of you should unite and resist them. I promise we will stand by you. We believe in peace. But few people come to the state only during the elections to terrorise others. We won't allow them to have a free run here," she said.

While addressing an inauguration programme of Jagadhatri Puja at Posta Bazaar, Banerjee urged everyone to resist "goons and outsiders" who are trying to create unrest in the state.

Her remark drew sharp reaction from the BJP, which said, "Indians from other parts of the country are not welcomed by the TMC government, but Bangladeshi intruders are greeted with open arms".