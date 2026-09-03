/Shocking Delhi incident: Class 10 girl and 80-year-old grandmother beaten after resisting molestation in Rohini

NEW DELHI: A Class X girl was allegedly attacked by three boys near her home in Delhi's Rohini after she resisted an alleged molestation attempt, police said on Thursday. Her 80-year-old grandmother and 45-year-old mother were also attacked when they tried to protect her. Police have arrested one accused boy and are investigating the incident from all angles.
According to Delhi Police, the incident involved three boys who live near the girl's house. Police said only one of the boys has been accused of molesting the Class X student.
The girl's mother and grandmother intervened during the incident and were also allegedly attacked. All three injured family members were taken to a hospital for treatment. They were later discharged, police said.
Police said there was a pre-existing enmity between the two sides. During the clash, one of the boys was also hit on the head with a stick.
Giving details about the case, Delhi Police stated, "Only one boy has been accused of molestation. There was also a pre-existing enmity between the parties involved. During the incident, the boy was also struck on the head with a stick. The Delhi Police have registered a case, arrested the accused boy, and are investigating the matter from all angles."
An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway. Police are examining the circumstances that led to the incident and the allegations made by both sides.
The Rohini incident comes after another recent case involving a 16-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh. The teenager was allegedly gang-raped aboard a moving sleeper bus that travelled through the National Capital Region before she was abandoned near a major transit terminal, according to police.
The alleged incident took place on the night of August 4 in a sleeper bus in the Kashmere Gate area. Police arrested the bus driver, Kuldeep, and conductor, Sandeep, in connection with the case.
According to police sources, the 16-year-old victim is a Class 11 student from Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh.
Police officials said the student had left her home without informing her family following a disagreement and was travelling to meet her cousin in Noida.
Due to heavy rain and darkness, she mistakenly got off at Pari Chowk. She was stranded in the rain when an empty sleeper bus approached the area.
The teenager signalled the bus to stop and sought help. The driver and conductor allegedly allowed her to board after telling her that the bus was going towards Noida Sector 63.
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