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Shocking Delhi incident: Class 10 girl and 80-year-old grandmother beaten after resisting molestation in Rohini

A Class 10 girl, her mother, and her 80-year-old grandmother were attacked in Delhi's Rohini after resisting a molestation attempt. Delhi Police have arrested the accused boy.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 12:06 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 12:10 PM IST
Shocking Delhi incident: Class 10 girl and 80-year-old grandmother beaten after resisting molestation in Rohini
Image Credit: AI. Representative image.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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Shocking Delhi incident: Class 10 girl and 80-year-old grandmother beaten after resisting molestation in Rohini
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