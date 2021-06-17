Class 12 Board results: Twitterati reacts to CBSE’s evaluation criteria

New Delhi: After the Centre submitted CBSE’s plan for evaluating students of Class 12, Twitterati welcomed the decision with its usual dose of memes.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari was told by Attorney General K K Venugopal that students will be evaluated on a 30:30:40 formula on the basis of performance in Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 respectively.

Reacting to the news, Twitter was full of memes that will surely tickle your funny bone.

Check out some of the reactions below:

#CBSE to Decide Result of Class XII on the Basis of Class 10, Class 11 & Class 12 (Internal Exams). My class 11 marksheet to me right now pic.twitter.com/gNckazBUKQ — Debanshi Biswas (@BiswasDebanshi) June 17, 2021

#CBSE to evaluate result of Class 12th on the basis class 11 and class 10th marks also#MEMES Meanwhile their class 11th marks pic.twitter.com/EXHvBFlMdZ — ANKUSH (@Memer_world01) June 17, 2021

#CBSE announced that 12th result will be decided the basis of 10th & 11 marks My mom - pass to ho jayega na tu Me as backbencher - pic.twitter.com/BUEkCk74SM — (@Princeakshun07) June 17, 2021

Those Students Whos Performance Of Class 12th Much Better Than 11th and 10th Class Now To CBSE..#CBSE pic.twitter.com/5oqBHsDJ49 — Rishab Singh (@Rishabisback) June 17, 2021

The Centre has told the top court that for Class 12, marks obtained in unit, term and practicals will be taken into account while marking the students. For Class 10 and 11, marks in best of 3 from 5 term papers will be considered. While students who are not satisfied with the marks/grading through the proposed mechanism will be given a chance to appear in physical examinations, which will be held as per the COVID-19 situation.

Meanwhile, Venugopal told the bench that the declaration of results will be done by July 31, 2021, ANI reported.

