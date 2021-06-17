हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
class 12 board results

Class 12 Board results: Twitterati reacts to CBSE’s evaluation criteria

Reacting to the evaluation criteria by CBSE for class 12 students, Twitter was full of memes that will surely tickle your funny bone. 

Class 12 Board results: Twitterati reacts to CBSE’s evaluation criteria
Representational image

New Delhi: After the Centre submitted CBSE’s plan for evaluating students of Class 12, Twitterati welcomed the decision with its usual dose of memes. 

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari was told by Attorney General K K Venugopal that students will be evaluated on a 30:30:40 formula on the basis of performance in Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 respectively. 

Reacting to the news, Twitter was full of memes that will surely tickle your funny bone. 

Check out some of the reactions below: 

The Centre has told the top court that for Class 12, marks obtained in unit, term and practicals will be taken into account while marking the students. For Class 10 and 11, marks in best of 3 from 5 term papers will be considered. While students who are not satisfied with the marks/grading through the proposed mechanism will be given a chance to appear in physical examinations, which will be held as per the COVID-19 situation. 

Meanwhile, Venugopal told the bench that the declaration of results will be done by July 31, 2021, ANI reported. 

